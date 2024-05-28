Parliamentarians and industry experts attend University of Manchester resilience report discussion

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The House of Lords was the venue for a special reception for MPs, peers, academics and senior industry representatives to discuss a collection of articles drawing on research from The University of Manchester which examine ways to strengthen national resilience.

The gathering was addressed by Dr Alan Whitehead MP, Shadow Minister for Climate Change and Net Zero, and Lord Howell of Guildford, the former Secretary of State for Energy, who wrote the foreword for the 40-page report titled On Resilience.

Guests also heard from four University of Manchester experts – Dr Robin Preece, Professor Maria Sharmina, Dr Wendy Thompson and Professor Mike Bromley – who contributed to the Policy@Manchester publication.

Paul Jarman, Professor of Electrical Power Equipment and Networks at The University of Manchester, said: “The UK is not alone in its vulnerability to global events and reliance on international partners for essential resources, particularly energy. However, there are policy options with the potential to significantly lessen this exposure.

From left to right: Dr Eduardo Martinez-Cesena, Professor Paul Jarman, Dr Robin Preece, Lord Howell

“On Resilience explores how the tide can be turned through solutions that strengthen our national resilience.

“The diverse range of research-based articles in the report encompass topics critical to meeting this challenge.

“These include the pressing need for domestic low-carbon renewable energy sources, how AI can mitigate risks to food production, measures to tackle water shortages, the growing threat of antimicrobial resistance, resilience in the national grid, and the task of meeting our critical mineral requirements.

“It was incredibly useful to exchange views and ideas with Parliamentarians, industry experts and fellow academics on how best to deliver robust policies in these areas.”

Dr Wendy Thompson from The University of Manchester (second left) addressing the On Resilience round

Lord Howell said: “To guide the British nation through the complex and challenging pathway of the energy transition we need realism, honesty about the true costs, resilience of both policy and implementation and above all public understanding and consent.

“The University of Manchester is making a clear and very worthwhile contribution in all these respects, and it is a privilege to be associated with their excellent work.”