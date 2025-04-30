Over 50s sport group boosted by housebuilder

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

BURSCOUGH’S Nifty Fifties can buy new equipment after receiving a donation from Redrow’s community fund.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The group, who meet twice a week at Burscough Wellbeing and Leisure Hub, lifts barriers and challenges experienced by older adults who want to keep fit.

Redrow’s donation will mean the group can produce leaflets to promote the group, purchase new equipment such as small weights, resistance bands and mixed medicine ball weights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anita Flynn, secretary of Nifty Fifties, said: “We’re also looking to book in additional instructor time so we can offer new sessions and also offer training for basic life support and defibrillators so everyone can have the skills to save a life.”

Redrow's Louise Martin with Anita Flynn and Tony Morris

The non-for-profit group has a committee who manage memberships, finances and payments for equipment, the hire of the gym, qualified instructors and insurance.

“The purchase of much needed additional fitness equipment to meet the needs of our membership and increasing diversity of ages, abilities and individual needs is essential so we’re so thrilled to have been able to do this thanks to Redrow,” added Anita.

The club has 136 members ranging in age from mid-50s to mid-90s. It provides opportunities to undertake physical activity to help promote both physical fitness and mental health whilst also promoting a welcoming atmosphere to foster social interaction, opportunities for friendships and support to guard against social isolation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During a tea or coffee break the club also welcomes speakers and health practitioners to support members with things like blood pressure checks, podiatry and weight management.

Redrow's Louise Martin with the Nifty Fifties

Anna Evans-Kerr, Sales Director at Redrow NW, said: “The Nifty Fifties provides an invaluable opportunity for those over 50 to stay active, regardless of their fitness or ability level or disabilities. That’s why we had no hesitation in allocating part of our community fund to support their efforts. Nifty Fifties actively engages with its members to understand their needs, assess what’s working, and explore areas for improvement. It’s fantastic to see that our donation has empowered them to act on valuable member feedback.”

Redrow has shared £5,000 between six groups and good causes close to The Grange at Yew Tree Park in Burscough. For further information on the homes available contact the sales team on 01704 740635 or visit www.redrow.co.uk/developments/the-grange-at-yew-tree-park-burscough-022548