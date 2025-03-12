Over 100 live job vacancies on offer at Hyndburn Jobs Fair in Accrington

Local people looking for a new career are being invited to visit a free-to-attend Jobs Fair which takes place in Accrington Town Hall on Thursday 20th March.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organised by Hyndburn Borough Council, the event runs from 9am to 3pm and will showcase over 100 live job vacancies across the region.

Organisations exhibiting include: Lancashire Care Alliance, brsk, Army, Lancashire Police, Hyndburn Leisure, Home Instead, Jobcentre Plus, Training 2000, Onward, Euro Energy Group, Dunbia, Burnley College, Calico Enterprise, 360 Degrees Healthcare, The Work From Home Hub, Community CVS, Andrea Parkinson – Your Money Saving Expert, Nelson & Colne College Group, Right at Home, NLTG, Enterprise4All, National Careers Service, Clayton Park Bakery, Myerscough College & University Centre, Network Rail, NW Recruitment Services, EG On The Move, Meg Training Solutions, EE, Realise, WEC Group, iMEP International Music Event Production, GS Social Care Solutions Ltd, Quirky Giraffe, Lancashire Volunteer Partnership, Laura’s Imagination Station, Highfield Services, Carers Link Lancashire and The Senator Group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Open to all ages, the Jobs Fair is the perfect opportunity for anyone looking for employment, career advice or are thinking about starting an Apprenticeship.

Organisations including the Army will be exhibiting at the event

The event will run throughout lunch to allow people to attend on their lunch break, while the event will also feature two exciting workshops.

Limited places are remaining for the ‘Interview Preparation and Presentation Skills Workshop’ which will run between 10am and 12pm. Book today by emailing [email protected]

Contestant on this year’s series of BBC The Apprentice, Emma Rothwell, will also be at the event, where she will be on hand to talk to the visitors about their career goals, their next steps on the employment ladder and her career path so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Scott Brerton, Portfolio Holder for Business and Growth, said: “The Hyndburn Jobs Fair is a real opportunity for people to start a new career with over 100 live vacancies.

Cllr Noordad Aziz and Cllr Scott Brerton from Hyndburn Borough Council

“We have so many fantastic organisations across the region and to get so many of them into one room at the same time is an exciting prospect.”

You can learn more about organisers Hyndburn Borough Council on their website: www.hyndburnbc.gov.uk

This event is part of an exciting events programme delivered by Hyndburn Borough Council and funded by UK Government’s UK Shared Prosperity Funding.