Ormskirk resident is raising funds for local group by recycling the "unrecyclable"

Ian Price from Ormskirk, in West Lancashire is spearheading a fundraising initiative for Ormskirk Boys Brigade & Girls’ Association, a local Brigade, part of the Emmanuel Church in Ormskirk, that offers a varied and active programme for children and young people from 5 to 18 years old.

Ian has joined several of TerraCycle®’s Free Recycling Programmes, including: Babybel®, Cathedral City, Pringles®, Warburtons Bakery and Warburtons Wax. These programmes enable the collection of items such as Pringles® tubes, cheese packaging, bread wrappers, which are not included in council kerbside recycling collections, so have traditionally been destined for landfill or incineration.

Once dropped off at the drop off point which Ian established, the items are sent to TerraCycle, the world leader in recycling hard-to-recycle waste, where they are given a second lease of life. The drop off location can be found at the entrance of 22 Marians Drive, Ormskirk, L39 1LQ, and is open to the community every day from 9.00am until 7.00pm.

For every item collected, TerraCycle points are earned. These points are redeemed as monetary donations that Ian is using to help his chosen group. Local residents are encouraged to bring their “unrecyclable” items to this location to be recycled and to help boost Ian’s fundraising efforts.

Ian Price standing at the drop-off location he set up.

Mr Ian Price, Ormskirk BBGA officer and administrator of the drop-off location, commented: “We are encouraging everyone in the Ormskirk area and beyond to come and drop off their items that we can recycle to our local drop off location and to help raise more funds for the Ormskirk Boys Brigade & Girls’ Association. So far, our donations have helped to buy games equipment and crafts for the children. Together we can help to reduce the amount of waste sent to landfill whilst helping to raise money for a good cause.”

The collected items are sent to TerraCycle and are recycled by shredding, cleaning and turning them into plastic pellets which are used by manufacturers to create new generic plastic products, such as outdoor equipment – reducing the need to extract new resources from the planet.

To support Ian's recycling efforts, please visit: 1ormskirk.boys-brigade.org.uk and https://www.facebook.com/OrmskirkBrigade/, and to find out more information about TerraCycle, head to: https://www.terracycle.com/en-GB.