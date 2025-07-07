Original UK techno DJ Colin Dale to headline at The Ferret.

In 1985 Colin Dale was one of the key members of the pirate radio station Kiss FM and soon after left banking to pursue a career in music and the "Abstrakt Dance" radio show was born.

For 16 years "Abstrakt Dance" was a ground-breaking show which quite simply bought Techno to the masses. Guests on the show included All the UR crew, Hawtin, Angel, Pullen, Garnier, Saunderson, Craig, May, Cox......the list goes on and .. the show was put on the internet in 1993 Colin became a household name in Techno circles Worldwide. It was the first ever Techno show to be transmitted live with visuals and it was revolutionary. It was around this time that Colin teamed up with Brenda Russell and Colin Faver to do the "Deep Space" series of clubs in London which again saw the team take London's Techno scene to new highs.

Other club nights that Colin has been involved in include Electric Boogie, Vapour Space, Deep and Jelly. Production wise Colin has recorded for Perfecto on their very first LP, Obsessive, Logic, Sensei, Visitor, Abstrakt Dance, Swag, Laus and Alien Funk amongst others as well as 7 well received mix compilation LPs for various major record labels.

You will also see some of the finest North West DJs supporting including Prestons' Raze, Maia Tauri and Djaided and also Darwen based DJ and musician Rose Greenwood.

Advance tickets are just £8 from Skiddle: https://www.skiddle.com/e/41204104

Friday 5th September

Doors open at 7PM | Over 18s only | Accessible ground-floor venue & facilities.