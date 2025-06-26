Orchestra pulls the strings for Rosemere

A concert this month (June) by members of South Ribble Strings in their home venue of Samlesbury War Memorial Hall not only attracted a packed audience, it also raised £800 for Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The concert’s repertoire had a French theme but the orchestra, which this year celebrates its 10th anniversary, chose to support the near to home charity as a cause close to members’ hearts.

Yvonne Stott, events and community fundraiser for Rosemere Cancer Foundation, said: “We’re very grateful to South Ribble Strings and its musical director Amanda Denley for choosing to support us through their performance. We are also very grateful to their generous audience.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, Lancashire and South Cumbria’s specialist regional cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties.

A French themed repertoire had orchestral members in full concentration

The charity funds cutting-edge equipment, clinical research, staff training and innovative services and initiatives that the NHS cannot afford in order to make patients’ cancer journey more effective, comfortable and stress-free. For further information on its work, including how to make a donation, visit www.rosemere.org.uk