Orchestra pulls the strings for Rosemere
The concert’s repertoire had a French theme but the orchestra, which this year celebrates its 10th anniversary, chose to support the near to home charity as a cause close to members’ hearts.
Yvonne Stott, events and community fundraiser for Rosemere Cancer Foundation, said: “We’re very grateful to South Ribble Strings and its musical director Amanda Denley for choosing to support us through their performance. We are also very grateful to their generous audience.”
Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, Lancashire and South Cumbria’s specialist regional cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties.
The charity funds cutting-edge equipment, clinical research, staff training and innovative services and initiatives that the NHS cannot afford in order to make patients’ cancer journey more effective, comfortable and stress-free. For further information on its work, including how to make a donation, visit www.rosemere.org.uk