Optometrists have eye on fundraising target with week-long event in memory of Natalie Kate Moss

Suzanne Dennis Optometrist is running a week-long special event in its three practices to raise awareness and funds for a charity set up by a Parbold family whose daughter died suddenly from a brain haemorrhage.

With practices in Parbold, Standish and Eccleston, Suzanne Dennis Optometrist is supporting the Natalie Kate Moss Trust, a charity founded by the family of Natalie Kate Moss following her death at the age of 26 in 2012.

The charity funds research into the prevention and treatment of brain haemorrhages, and will be running workshops across the practices from October 14 to October 19, monitoring blood pressure and providing education around brain haemorrhages.

In addition, the optometrists have pledged to donate £50 to the charity for every spectacle purchase over the value of £399 made during the event. As an added incentive, patients spending more than £399 will also be offered free lens upgrades during the week, which could include anti-reflection coatings, night drive coatings, free varifocal upgrades or a free transition upgrade, to name a few.

Joe Higham, co-director of the three practices, said they want to support NKMT as it is a local charity and because optometrists have a role to play when it comes to spotting potential health issues during routine eye examinations.

He explained: “The charity links to what we do, in terms of looking at the posterior of the eye and the health of the blood vessels, which can indicate things like high blood pressure. There’s evidence to suggest that we can see changes to blood vessels up to four years before any symptoms appear. We can look at an eye and as a result, recommend that someone goes for a blood pressure check.

“All this links to the fundamentals of the charity, so we wanted to be part of the drive to provide awareness and education around brain haemorrhages, while supporting a local charity.”

The event will also feature a raffle, with prizes including Tom Ford sunglasses and perfume, with winners drawn from patients who have met the criteria over the week. There will also be a brand showcase with an extensive Tom Ford collection on display.

The event follows several other fundraising activities for the charity. In April, Joe and his colleagues Jade Tillotson and Ian Conway completed a 10k run in Manchester, which Joe is following with a half marathon in October. There are also plans to take part in a half marathon in Paris next year. The company has also held a year-long raffle for the charity to help raise awareness and funds.

The latest event will run from Monday, October 14 to Saturday, October 19 at the three Suzanne Dennis Optometrist practices.

For more information about Suzanne Dennis Optometrist, visit: https://www.suzannedennisoptometrist.co.uk