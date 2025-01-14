Optometrist raises £1,300 for Natalie Kate Moss Trust

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A week-long charity fundraising effort has seen a group of Lancashire optometrists raise £1,300 to fund vital research into brain haemorrhages.

Suzanne Dennis Optometrist hosted a series of workshops across their three practices in Parbold, Standish and Eccleston, raising awareness about brain haemorrhages and educating the public on the importance of monitoring blood pressure - something that can often be overlooked in routine health checks.

Throughout the week, Suzanne Dennis Optometrist’s team offered free blood pressure monitoring while the workshops helped patients to better understand the links between eye health and overall health, with optometrists playing a key role in spotting early warning signs during routine eye exams.

Joe Higham, co-director of Suzanne Dennis Optometrist, said: “Optometrists are in a unique position to detect changes in the blood vessels in the eye, which can indicate issues like high blood pressure—conditions that are linked to brain haemorrhages.”

Suzanne Dennis Optometrist raised £1,300 for Natalie Kate Moss Trust

As part of the event, Suzanne Dennis Optometrist generously pledged to donate £50 to the Natalie Kate Moss Trust (NKMT) for every spectacle purchase over £399. The event also featured a raffle, with prizes including Tom Ford sunglasses and perfume, generously donated by the luxury brand.

The event is the latest in a series of fundraising activities hosted By Suzanne Dennis Optometrist on behalf of NKMT. Last year, Joe Higham, Jade, and Ian Conway completed a 10k run in Manchester while Joe will be tackling a half marathon in Paris this March.

A spokesman for NKMT said: “It has been a true pleasure for us to partner with Suzanne Dennis Optometrist. Their commitment to our cause has been unwavering, and we couldn’t be more grateful for the impact they have made, both financially and in terms of spreading awareness.

We appreciate their ongoing support and commitment to helping us continue our vital work. Together, we can raise even more awareness and funding to further our mission of improving the prevention, detection, and treatment of brain haemorrhages.”