Opportunities to learn skills for life

By Nigel Taylor
Contributor
Published 20th Jan 2025
Updated 27th Jan 2025, 17:15 BST
Do you know someone who would like to learn and develop skills for life? These skills will include independence, leadership, problem solving, responsibility, self-confidence and teamwork. At the same time, they can do activities ranging from a chip survey to cooking, geo-caching to paddle boarding and river walking to science.

St Edwards Scouts, based at the Community Centre in Blackburn Road, have opportunities for boys and girls aged 10 to 14 to join their Scout Troop.

Lewis said, “I like the activities we do and working towards badges. I enjoy camping, sleepovers, learning new skills and trying new things.”

In a recent survey 83% of parents/carers thought that Scouts helps young people develop skills for life. In another survey, 88% of young people involved in Scouts said they had tried activities they had never done before.

Volunteer Jordan said, “I think volunteering with Scouts as a leader is an amazing opportunity to give back what I've learnt through the years, it has also given me the chance to build on my skills as a person.”

In a recent survey 80% of adults interviewed said that volunteering helped their wellbeing. The same percentage agreed that their lives were enriched by giving up their time to help others.

The Group also has opportunities for children to join their Beaver Colony (boys and girls aged 6 to 8) and Cub Pack (boys and girls aged 8 to 10).

If you could volunteer, there are lots of opportunities to get involved. These range from helping out with young people, doing some admin, help at a camp, IT etc. Volunteer Nigel said, “Whatever time you can give we will find you a role. If it’s using your current skills or knowledge or wanting to learn and develop a new skills we would find a role for you.”

If you know of a child who might be interested in joining any of the sections or if you would like to help as a volunteer, please email [email protected]

