One Fylde Radio rebrands as ‘Tune Ability’ to champion inclusive broadcasting

One Fylde is proud to announce the rebranding of its award-winning community radio station. Formerly known as One Fylde Radio, the station will now be called ‘Tune Ability’ - a name that reflects both its musical heart and its empowering mission. One Fylde, who are based at Whitehills Business Park, Blackpool, but work across the breath of Blackpool, Wyre and Fylde is an independent and community-led charity, providing person-centred support, accommodation and exciting enterprises for adults with learning disabilities and autism.

The new name was chosen to be more accessible on voice-activated devices like Alexa, while also better representing the station’s core values: music, inclusivity and ability. Tune Ability is run by adults with learning disabilities and autism, and the rebrand marks a significant step in amplifying their voices and talents across the Fylde Coast and beyond.

Creative and Inclusion Lead, Darran Wilson said “We loved the name One Fylde Radio, but it didn’t say enough about who we are or what we do. Tune Ability is, easier to find and it celebrates both the music we love and the incredible abilities of our presenters.”

This exciting new rebrand will make the station more discoverable and emphasise ability over disability as they create a fresh, positive identity that resonates with listeners and the community alike. The station will still feature all of One Fylde Radio’s favourite presenters, each bringing their own unique charm, humour and talent to their weekly shows.

One Fylde recording studio

Tune Ability will continue to broadcast 7 days a week with a vibrant mix of music shows across all genres, real - life podcasts, engaging interviews and themed specials. Staying true to One Fylde’s inclusive ethos, the station proudly features shows hosted by non-verbal presenters too using AI-assisted voice technology - ensuring every voice is heard.

One Fylde’s objective is to collaborate with schools, colleges and supported living providers to offer them the opportunity to:

Be featured on-air

Submit playlists

Join podcasts

Share their stories

Learn how to produce a radio show

For more information on our consultancy packages, please contact our Creative and Inclusion Lead, [email protected].

One Fylde presenters Marilyn and Eleanor

One Fylde will be celebrating the official launch of Tune Ability on Thursday 24th July 2025. Tune in to support their incredible radio station as they take the next step in their journey toward greater inclusivity and accessibility in community radio.

To find out more about how you can support this inspiring charity and help fund invaluable initiatives that empower individuals with learning disabilities and autism to thrive and feel valued in society please reach out to our Head of Fundraising, [email protected].