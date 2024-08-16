Olympic heroes thrill local children at Lancashire leisure centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Inspiring the next generation of sporting talent

Fresh from competing in Paris, Olympic champions Luke Greenbank and Anna Hopkin visited the Better West View leisure centre in Preston yesterday for an afternoon of food and fun with children on a holiday play scheme.

Both world-class swimmers - who between them have gold, silver and bronze medals from the Tokyo Olympics - Luke hails from Crewe while Anna comes from Chorley and regularly took part in competitions at West View in her younger days.

The pair were unbelievably generous with their time, mixing and mingling with more than eighty young people, answering questions on their careers, describing their ‘star-struck’ moments with Usain Bolt and Jamie Oliver, and joining in with a pizza and ice cream party.

Luke Greenbank and Anna Hopkin at West View leisure centre

The event was a joint initiative between West View, Street Games and Team GB’s Change Maker initiative.

West View leisure centre is run by charitable social enterprise GLL under the ‘Better’ brand. The organisation also operates a renowned sports foundation – GSF – which supports talented athletes all over the country to develop their careers. Both Luke and Anna have previously been recipients of GSF funding.

Meanwhile, the play scheme – HAF (holiday activity and food camp) – is a government initiative for young people who are eligible for free school meals. Participants take part in activities such as rock-climbing, swimming, Padel tennis, football and arts and crafts while also receiving a free meal

Spring North CIC who fund the HAF scheme in central Lancashire have described West View’s offering as ‘exceptionally good’.

Michael Manley, Better's Partnership Manager in the region, comments, "It was a fantastic event and we're very grateful to Luke and Anna for coming along to inspire the next generation of sporting talent."