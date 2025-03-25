Obituary: Derek Myerscough: The end of an era for 'The Wedge' Preston

It is with great sadness to announce the passing of Derek Myerscough, to the Salon in the Sky.

Derek went to school at St. John Southworth School, Longridge Road, Preston prior to starting his hairdressing journey at Andrews Hairatorium on Orchard Street, moving on to Rafters in Miller Arcade, where he excelled. Then he embraced the challenge of becoming a mobile hairdresser, and working hard to acquire The Wedge, Tulketh Brow, Ashton, Preston making it a true success and a landmark of Ashton we have all come to know and love.

Derek had many friends and faithful clients throughout his career. Derek didn’t just do people's hair, he entertained with his quick wit and unique perspective on life, he listened with genuine compassion and guidance, the coffees were a plenty, speaking proudly of his nieces and nephews, recanting his miniature disasters and minor catastrophies!

There was no distinction between clients and friends, they were as one, always invited to their family celebrations and parties, especially if there was a Northern Soul Night, with his bootlegged bottle of Southern Comfort!

Derek Myerscough, a true legend in his own right, who will be sorely missed

Derek’s family invite you to join them and celebrate his life as he would have liked you to,

The funeral is on Tuesday, April 1

12:45pm St Maria Goretti's Church, Gamull Lane, Ribbleton, Preston PR2 6SJ.

14:15pm Preston Crematorium, Longridge Rd, Preston PR2 5BY and onto the Lonsdale Club, Fulwood Hall Ln, Fulwood, Preston PR2 8DB

Derek was a proud supporter of Heartbeat and as we request Family Flowers only, please support the charity using the link below or at the donation box at the Church and Lonsdale Club.

The Wedge, Tulketh Brow, Ashton, Preston

Only Derek Myerscough could have his funeral on April Fools Day! And if you truly knew him… He might just be late for it!

Derek, we all hope you know how respected and loved you were and how you will be so dearly missed by so many people.

A true Gentleman. Retire in Peace to God’s Garden. X