NWL Chamber of Commerce to host pan-Lancashire election hustings event

The North & Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a pan-Lancashire pre-election hustings event this week.

Candidates from across the five main parties will be grilled by business leaders from across the county at the Tickled Trout Hotel in Preston at this 28th June breakfast event.

This event provides a unique opportunity for local businesses and stakeholders to engage directly with political candidates ahead of the 4th July poll.

Candidates attending include:

Labour – Maya Ellis (Ribble Valley)

Liberal Democrats – Neil Darby (Preston)

Reform UK – Andy Hunter (South Ribble)

Green Party – Gina Dowding (Morecambe & Lunesdale)

Conservative – Mike Prendergast (West Lancs)

Attendees will have the chance to pose questions, express concerns, and hear firsthand how each candidate plans to address key issues affecting the local business community and broader regional economy.

They will also be pressed on the needs of Chamber members which have been included in its Business Manifesto.

Babs Murphy, Chief Executive of the North & Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce, said: "We are thrilled to host this election hustings event, which is crucial for fostering open dialogue between our business community and political leaders.

“It is an excellent platform for our members to gain insights into each candidate’s priorities and understand how their proposed policies might impact local businesses and the overall economic landscape of Lancashire.

“This event underscores the Chamber's commitment to promoting active civic engagement and ensuring that the voices of Lancashire's business community are heard in the political arena. We encourage all interested parties to attend and participate in what promises to be an informative and impactful evening.”