NWL Chamber of Commerce looks forward to working with new Labour government

The North & Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce extends its congratulations to the new Labour government following its election victory.

As a leading voice for the business community, the Chamber is dedicated to working closely with the new government to address the key issues affecting businesses in Lancashire.

The Chamber’s Business Manifesto outlines what the organisation would like from the Labour administration. Based on five key pillars – Connectivity, Skills & Training, International Trade, Responsible Business and Business Environment – the Business Manifesto has been written following in-depth discussions with Chamber members, various stakeholders and the members of the policy committees.

As well as the key manifesto pledges, the Chamber will also be focusing on several key areas in its discussions with the new government, including economic growth; infrastructure investment; skills and training development and sustainable practices.

NWL Chamber president, Jane Cole

Jane Cole, president of the Chamber, said: "We congratulate the Labour party on their election victory and look forward to building a constructive relationship with the new government. Our aim is to ensure that the business community's interests are well-represented and that policies are implemented to foster a vibrant and resilient economy."

Babs Murphy, chief executive of the Chamber, added: “While we are committed to collaboration, we also recognize the importance of accountability.

“The Chamber will continue to hold the government to account, ensuring that promises made during the election campaign are fulfilled and that the needs of the business community are prioritized.

“As we embark on this new chapter, the Chamber remains steadfast in its commitment to the business community. We will continue to provide support, advocacy, and resources to help businesses navigate the challenges and opportunities ahead.”

The Chamber’s policy committees have been instrumental in delivering the Business Manifesto and added their support and encouragement to the new government.

Steve Peters, chair of the Chamber’s Transport & Infrastructure policy committee, said: “Transport and Infrastructure is the lifeblood of business within Lancashire. Blackpool requires long-term investment, and a commitment is needed for investment in motorways, railways and maritime infrastructure across Lancashire.

“Many parts of Lancashire still struggle with efficient broadband access; potholes are a constant peril, and a fairer deal is required to level up infrastructure projects which have struggled for private and public investment.”

David Reardon, chair of the Chamber’s Energy & Environment policy committee, said: “SMEs across Lancashire struggle to gain access to funding in order to make the changes required for low carbon and net zero initiatives.

“We look forward to being a voice for business for them wanting to make a change for the better and grow the Lancashire economy.”

Derry Green, chair of the Chamber’s Finance & Economy policy committee, said: “The Lancashire economy is diverse but many new starters and SMEs struggle to grow due to red tape and bureaucracy holding them back.