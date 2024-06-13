NWL Chamber of Commerce launches its General Election manifesto

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The North & Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce has published its Business Manifesto ahead of the General Election.

A 20-page document, it outlines what the business support organisation would like from the incoming government once the polls close next month and the new powers of Whitehall are created.

Based on five key pillars – Connectivity, Skills & Training, International Trade, Responsible Business and Business Environment – the Business Manifesto has been written following in-depth discussions with Chamber members, various stakeholders and the members of the policy committees.

It will be presented to candidates at a series of husting events across Lancashire in the run-up to the general election and will act as a lobbying document once a new government is in place.

NWL Chamber of Commerce have launched their election manifesto

From cutting red tape for businesses, the legacy of Brexit for global traders in the county, the issues surrounding infrastructure, the increasing skills gap and the welfare of employees, the manifesto is the voice of business for the county.

The Business Manifesto will be available to all Chamber members and to view on the website at https://www.lancschamber.co.uk/chamber-manifesto/

Babs Murphy, chief executive of the Chamber, said: “This manifesto outlines our key priorities for addressing crucial issues that affect business in North & Western Lancashire and beyond.

“We have spent several months engaging with our members, getting to know what affects their growth and prosperity and asking how the new government can help when delivering new policies.