Nursery raises large cash sum for North West children's charity

Team members at Partou Footprints and Pre-school in Atherton have taken part in a series of fun activities to raise more than £1,400 for Ronald McDonald House, which provides free ‘home away from home’ accommodation and support for the families of children receiving treatment at Royal Manchester Children's Hospital and St Mary’s Neonatal Unit.

Their efforts began when several of the team were joined by their children and pets to complete a four mile walk along Manchester canal and through the local nature park which netted £400 for the pot.

Next, team members and supporters of the nursery – set in a converted Victorian school building on Alderfold Street – were invited to complete football cards with family and friends at home. Each participant paid £1 to guess the name of a mystery football team amongst 40 possible answers. The correct guess in each game won £20, with the remaining £20 going towards the overall fundraising total.

And on the August Bank Holiday weekend, the team hosted a summer fayre which included stalls, games and numerous other attractions.

Partou Footprints team members after completing a sponsored walk to raise money for Ronald McDonald House

Katie Dean, Partou Footprints Senior Deputy Manager, explained: “It was a brilliant day and was well attended by our families. We had local businesses selling their products, homemade cakes and refreshments on offer from our amazing catering team, and team members running a huge tombola which families connected to the nursery had kindly donated items to.

“We had bracelet making stations, a book lucky dip, ‘guess how many sweets in the jar’ and ‘guess the name of the duck’ competitions, a temporary tattoo stall, a human slot machine which went down a huge treat, and a used clothes station where families brought in second hand clothes and made a donation to buy other fashion items that caught their eye.”

Katie added: “From the sponsored walk, the football cards and the summer fayre, all the money was collated together and came to a grand total of £1,414.”

Kellie Partington, Partou Footprints Nursery Manager, said: “Ronald McDonald House offers private en-suite bedrooms for families, communal kitchens and dining areas, together with lounges and playroom facilities, allowing families to stay close to their child during their hospital stay.

“It relies on fundraising, and we have had some children and families using the House when their siblings have been in the hospital for life saving treatment. It is a privilege to play our part to help.”

Samantha Rhodes, Partou Managing Director, said: “What a fantastic achievement in support of a charity which holds such a special place in Manchester’s heart.

“I want to thank the Partou Footprints team and all who enabled them to raise such an impressive amount.”