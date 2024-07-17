Not all classrooms have four walls

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New forest school area at Kingsfold Primary School

At Kingsfold Primary School, Penwortham, we are proud to have develooped a beautiful forest school area for the younger children initially to access within our school grounds.

Work has been underway for a year to ensure this is easily ccessible to support our children in developing the skills linked to our curriculum aims of resilience, inquisitevness and challenge.

Judith Croskell, Governor & Nursery Nurse said: "It's fabulous, such a great space, the Early Years children love it!"

Next year, we will be rolling the experience out to the rest of the school. Watch this space...