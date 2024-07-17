Not all classrooms have four walls

By Kellie Tierney
Contributor
Published 17th Jul 2024
Updated 17th Jul 2024, 14:58 BST
New forest school area at Kingsfold Primary School

At Kingsfold Primary School, Penwortham, we are proud to have develooped a beautiful forest school area for the younger children initially to access within our school grounds.

Work has been underway for a year to ensure this is easily ccessible to support our children in developing the skills linked to our curriculum aims of resilience, inquisitevness and challenge.

Judith Croskell, Governor & Nursery Nurse said: "It's fabulous, such a great space, the Early Years children love it!"

Next year, we will be rolling the experience out to the rest of the school. Watch this space...

