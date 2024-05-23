Northstone appoint its youngest ever trainee assistant site manager at Lancashire development

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Award-winning homebuilder, Northstone, has appointed its youngest ever trainee assistant site manager, Ben England.

The 22-year-old joined the company fresh out of Liverpool John Moore’s University in October 2023 as a labourer and within just six months was promoted to trainee assistant site manager at the company’s Keld development in Barrowford.

In this new role Ben is currently shadowing Keld’s site manager, Richard Holt, learning the ins and outs of working with contractors, arranging each stage of build and going through the company’s thorough snagging process.

Commenting on the appointment, Richard Holt, site manager at Northstone’s Keld development said: “Within just a few weeks of being here we saw real potential in Ben. His approach to learning, eagerness to get stuck in and his above and beyond attitude to delivering quality homes and service to our customers, made him a real stand out talent.

“While Ben is the youngest trainee assistant site manager we have ever had, he is incredibly deserving and at Northstone age is just a number – when they recognise talent and potential they don’t hesitate in investing and giving people opportunities to shine and we can’t wait to see how his career develops.

“It’s fantastic to have Ben on site at Keld, the development is progressing really nicely and he is a fantastic addition to the team.”

Long-term, Ben has ambitions to work through the company’s career path up to the position of construction director.

Once complete, Keld will feature 239 homes in a variety of two-, three- and four-bedroom styles available across 10 different house types, with all homes boasting a number of eco-leading features as standard such as floor to ceiling Velfac windows and an intelligent heating system.

Current prices are £139,000 for a 50% shared ownership offering on a 3 bed and £379,950 for a 4-bed home which includes a 5% Deposit Paid offer