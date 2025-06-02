North West pupils learn about dangers of climate change through immersive VR experience ahead of World Environment Day

Ahead of World Environment Day [Thursday, June 5], pupils in the North West are seeing the dangers of climate change brought vividly to life through a unique virtual reality (VR) experience. The pupils are among the first in the country to try the Future Forests Toolkit, an immersive new education resource that highlights the impact of human activity on the environment.

The resource is the result of a partnership between Avantis Education, creator of ClassVR, the world’s only virtual and augmented reality (VR/AR) solution designed exclusively for education, and the Rainforest Foundation UK. While the most immersive experience comes through ClassVR headsets, the resource is available to all schools via any internet enabled device.

Overchurch Junior School in Wirral has used ClassVR since 2022. The school has 32 headsets, and encourages staff to incorporate VR across all subjects. Year Four pupils have been using the Future Forests Toolkit as part of a geography project about rainforests.

Mike Byrne, Assistant Headteacher of Overchurch, said: “This powerful resource doesn’t just teach about the climate crisis, it transports pupils right into the heart of it. They experience firsthand the devastating impact of human activity on rainforest ecosystems. The result is a lesson that is not only educational but deeply impactful, bringing the realities of climate change to life in the classroom.”

A scene from the Future Forests Experience

With the United Nations’ World Environment Day taking place this week, it’s the perfect time for pupils to learn about issues impacting our world, like climate change and deforestation.

Powered by ClassVR and its new Eduverse+ content suite, the Future Forests VR experience takes pupils on a journey that shows them the beauty of our earth, the dangers it’s facing, and the consequences of doing nothing. The experience highlights real environmental challenges and shows the impact of human activity on the Amazon rainforest across several countries in South America.

Using VR headsets, pupils are taken on a trip through time to experience alternate futures of the same rainforest. They are shown the stark realities of deforestation and habitat destruction as well as hopes for sustainability and restoration.

The Toolkit has been created to put pupils at the forefront of rainforest destruction. It challenges them to think about the impact of human activity on rainforest ecosystems and the longer-term effects on global climate, and how natural habitats can be restored and sustained in future.

Pupils at Overchurch Junior School, Wirral, using ClassVR

Pupils at Overchurch were concerned by the deforestation they witnessed in the scene and motivated to take action.

One pupil, Sam, said: “The VR actually makes you realise what’s happening as if you are there and not just a picture or someone telling you.”

Another, Darcy, said: “We need to help the Amazon rainforest by planting trees and protest against companies that are cutting it down.”

The Future Forests Toolkit was launched at global education technology show Bett 2025 in London earlier this year. It demonstrates how VR can be a powerful tool for fostering emotional engagement and understanding of climate change among pupils.

It comes after a recent report from the Department for Education raised concerns over levels of climate literacy among school leavers.

Gillian Rhodes, Chief Marketing Officer of Avantis Education, said: “With World Environment Day taking place this week, it’s a good time to reflect on the role education can play in raising awareness of environmental issues.

“Climate change is one of the pressing issues of our time, but the recent DfE report showed that only a third (34%) of students accurately defined climate change mitigation. By partnering with Rainforest Foundation UK to develop the Future Forests toolkit, we’re helping schools to deliver more impactful lessons on how to mitigate climate change.

“While VR is not a panacea for climate action, it allows students to experience the impacts of climate change in an immersive way, helping them to develop a deeper understanding and sense of urgency to act.”

Schools across the North West can access the Future Forest Toolkit for free here: www.ClassVR.com/FutureForest