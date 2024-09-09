North West lighting specialist makes generous donation to local children’s hospice

Festive Lights has raised over £1,300 for local children's charity, Darian House Children’s Hospice, as part of their annual £50 Business Challenge.

Chorley-based Festive Lights took on the challenge, inviting both their Charnock Richard-based Head Office and Wigan distribution center to partake in a host of fundraising activities. Over the past three months, staff have taken part in office sweepstakes, bake sales, taken part in a 12-mile walk, and held an internal auction to raise a total of £1,367.41 for the charity. The funds raised will be used to help care for and support over 400 children with life-limiting conditions and their families.

The £50 Business Challenge is an opportunity for businesses of all sizes to raise money in support of the hospice. Businesses receive £50 from the charity, which is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, with a pledge to transform it into more funds which will be used to provide unwavering support for the children and their families. Businesses are invited to be as creative as possible with their fundraising endeavors in the hope that the initial £50 provided is increased by the end of challenge.

Originally setting a target of £500, Festive Lights quickly surpassed their target, more than doubling it by the time of the fundraiser’s closure. In previous years, Festive Lights have donated hundreds of metres of string lights to help Darian House prepare for Christmas, and to create special memories for the hospice’s residents and their families. The domestic and commercial lighting specialists have also sponsored Derian House’s annual Tree of Love Christmas event, represented them in Tough Mudder races, as well as provided discount to those taking part in their Deck the Halls for Derian House event.

Shane Mead, General Manager at Festive Lights, said: “Derian House is a charity that’s been close to our hearts for many years, and we’re proud to play our part in supporting the excellent, life-changing work the Hospice provides. The whole Festive Lights team have come together to raise over £1,000 in the challenge, and we look forward to continuing to support and aid the Hospice as much as we can for years to come.”

Ellie Smith, Community Fundraiser at Derian House Children’s Hospice, said: “We are so thankful to Festive Lights, and the other companies who took part in our £50 Business Challenge, for all the hard work and amazing support we have received. The money raised will provide palliative care, respite stays, day care, holidays and end of life support to those who really need our help.”

“Derian House provides free care to children and their families, with only a small percentage of funding provided from the government. We rely on the generosity and fundraising of the general public and local businesses to help support the care provided. Festive Lights have been avid supporters of Derian House Children’s Hospice, and we’re grateful as always for their kind donation.”

Derian House, based in Astley Village, Chorley, cares for more than 400 babies, children, young people and their families from across the North West, and is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.