North West Imprezas donate £1,000 to Marie Curie UK

Marie Curie supports patients and their families both at home and in hospices, as well as through telephone and online services.

During the cheque presentation, the club also raised £125.96 for Andy’s Man Club, a men’s suicide prevention organisation offering free peer-to-peer support groups across the UK and online. The charity’s well-known hashtag, #ITSOKAYTOTALK, encourages men to speak openly about their mental health.

Club Chairman Harlen praised both causes, saying:

“Marie Curie are like angels; they provide such an amazing service. I’m so proud we’ve been able to support them. We’re now focusing on fundraising and raising awareness for Andy’s Man Club — it’s so important that men talk and don’t bottle things up. As my members know, my door is always open.”

The club has had a busy few months of charity events, including the sale of club merchandise — with the popular NWI woolly hats proving a hit among members. Harlen also organised a three-hour charity special stage drive through the countryside, giving members the chance to experience their cars’ capabilities in a safe and controlled environment.

The club is also preparing for its Blackpool Illuminations Charity Run, an annual highlight where Subaru enthusiasts cruise the famous seafront in support of Andy’s Man Club #ITSOKAYTOTALK

With the festive season approaching, North West Imprezas is already planning its annual Christmas Present Run to a North West children’s hospice.