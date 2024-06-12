North West home to county with shortest life expectancy in UK

By Aaron RenfreeContributor
Published 12th Jun 2024, 14:21 BST
New research has shown Blackpool has the shortest healthy life expectancy in the UK.

Harlow Leisurezone analysed the latest ‘Health state life expectancies’ ONS report to reveal the figures.

Healthy life expectancy is described as “an estimate of lifetime spent in “very good” or “good” health, based on how individuals perceive their general health”.

The data revealed that people in Blackpool's average healthy life expectancy is 53.9 years, the lowest in the UK.

Meanwhile, Cheshire East has the longest healthy life expectancy in the North West, followed by Trafford, and Cheshire West and Chester with 67.4, 66.6 and 65.5 years respectively.

There’s a 13.5-year difference between top of the table Cheshire East and bottom of the table Blackpool.

North West

Average Healthy Life Expectancy

Cheshire East

67.4

Trafford

66.6

Cheshire West & Chester

65.5

Warrington

64.7

Sefton

63.7

Stockport

63.65

Cumbria

63.45

Bury

62.8

Lancashire

62.7

Wirral

61.9

Bolton

61.35

St Helens

60.6

Manchester

60.45

Wigan

60.3

Tameside

59.9

Halton

59.7

Knowsley

59.35

Blackburn & Darwin

59.25

Liverpool

58.1

Salford

58

Rochdale

57.95

Oldham

57.4

Blackpool

53.9
When compared to the rest of the UK, the North West came 3rd last.

Region

Average Healthy Life Expectancy

South East

65.3

South West

64.5

London

64.4

East Of England

64

Scotland

62.3

Northern Ireland

62.1

East Midlands

61.9

Wales

61.9

West Midlands

61.8

North West

61.1

Yorkshire and the Humber

60.4

North East

59.2

Dave Marrington, Gym Manager from Harlow Leisurezone said: “there are many things people can do to live a long, healthy life.

“A healthy, balanced diet is the first thing to consider. Make sure you eat plenty of fruit, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats. Also keep an eye on your intake of processed foods, sugary drinks, and excessive salt and sugar.

“Make sure you exercise too. At least 150 minutes of moderate, or 75 minutes of vigorous activity will do the job. Bundle that with some strength training exercises at least twice a week and you’ll be good to go.

“Don’t forget about sleep either. Aim for 7 to 9 hours of good quality sleep per night, and maintain a regular sleep schedule, along with a restful sleeping environment.

“Finally, monitor yourself. Everybody is different, so find what works for you, and the best way to do this is with regular health check-ups so you can nip any potential problems in the bud.”

