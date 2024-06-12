North West home to county with shortest life expectancy in UK

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

New research has shown Blackpool has the shortest healthy life expectancy in the UK.

Harlow Leisurezone analysed the latest ‘Health state life expectancies’ ONS report to reveal the figures.

Healthy life expectancy is described as “an estimate of lifetime spent in “very good” or “good” health, based on how individuals perceive their general health”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The data revealed that people in Blackpool's average healthy life expectancy is 53.9 years, the lowest in the UK.

Healthy Life Expectancy

Meanwhile, Cheshire East has the longest healthy life expectancy in the North West, followed by Trafford, and Cheshire West and Chester with 67.4, 66.6 and 65.5 years respectively.

There’s a 13.5-year difference between top of the table Cheshire East and bottom of the table Blackpool.

North West Average Healthy Life Expectancy Cheshire East 67.4 Trafford 66.6 Cheshire West & Chester 65.5 Warrington 64.7 Sefton 63.7 Stockport 63.65 Cumbria 63.45 Bury 62.8 Lancashire 62.7 Wirral 61.9 Bolton 61.35 St Helens 60.6 Manchester 60.45 Wigan 60.3 Tameside 59.9 Halton 59.7 Knowsley 59.35 Blackburn & Darwin 59.25 Liverpool 58.1 Salford 58 Rochdale 57.95 Oldham 57.4 Blackpool 53.9

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When compared to the rest of the UK, the North West came 3rd last.

Region Average Healthy Life Expectancy South East 65.3 South West 64.5 London 64.4 East Of England 64 Scotland 62.3 Northern Ireland 62.1 East Midlands 61.9 Wales 61.9 West Midlands 61.8 North West 61.1 Yorkshire and the Humber 60.4 North East 59.2

Dave Marrington, Gym Manager from Harlow Leisurezone said: “there are many things people can do to live a long, healthy life.

“A healthy, balanced diet is the first thing to consider. Make sure you eat plenty of fruit, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats. Also keep an eye on your intake of processed foods, sugary drinks, and excessive salt and sugar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Make sure you exercise too. At least 150 minutes of moderate, or 75 minutes of vigorous activity will do the job. Bundle that with some strength training exercises at least twice a week and you’ll be good to go.

“Don’t forget about sleep either. Aim for 7 to 9 hours of good quality sleep per night, and maintain a regular sleep schedule, along with a restful sleeping environment.