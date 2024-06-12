North West home to county with shortest life expectancy in UK
and live on Freeview channel 276
Harlow Leisurezone analysed the latest ‘Health state life expectancies’ ONS report to reveal the figures.
Healthy life expectancy is described as “an estimate of lifetime spent in “very good” or “good” health, based on how individuals perceive their general health”.
The data revealed that people in Blackpool's average healthy life expectancy is 53.9 years, the lowest in the UK.
Meanwhile, Cheshire East has the longest healthy life expectancy in the North West, followed by Trafford, and Cheshire West and Chester with 67.4, 66.6 and 65.5 years respectively.
There’s a 13.5-year difference between top of the table Cheshire East and bottom of the table Blackpool.
|
North West
|
Average Healthy Life Expectancy
|
Cheshire East
|
67.4
|
Trafford
|
66.6
|
Cheshire West & Chester
|
65.5
|
Warrington
|
64.7
|
Sefton
|
63.7
|
Stockport
|
63.65
|
Cumbria
|
63.45
|
Bury
|
62.8
|
Lancashire
|
62.7
|
Wirral
|
61.9
|
Bolton
|
61.35
|
St Helens
|
60.6
|
Manchester
|
60.45
|
Wigan
|
60.3
|
Tameside
|
59.9
|
Halton
|
59.7
|
Knowsley
|
59.35
|
Blackburn & Darwin
|
59.25
|
Liverpool
|
58.1
|
Salford
|
58
|
Rochdale
|
57.95
|
Oldham
|
57.4
|
Blackpool
|
53.9
When compared to the rest of the UK, the North West came 3rd last.
|
Region
|
Average Healthy Life Expectancy
|
South East
|
65.3
|
South West
|
64.5
|
London
|
64.4
|
East Of England
|
64
|
Scotland
|
62.3
|
Northern Ireland
|
62.1
|
East Midlands
|
61.9
|
Wales
|
61.9
|
West Midlands
|
61.8
|
North West
|
61.1
|
Yorkshire and the Humber
|
60.4
|
North East
|
59.2
Dave Marrington, Gym Manager from Harlow Leisurezone said: “there are many things people can do to live a long, healthy life.
“A healthy, balanced diet is the first thing to consider. Make sure you eat plenty of fruit, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats. Also keep an eye on your intake of processed foods, sugary drinks, and excessive salt and sugar.
“Make sure you exercise too. At least 150 minutes of moderate, or 75 minutes of vigorous activity will do the job. Bundle that with some strength training exercises at least twice a week and you’ll be good to go.
“Don’t forget about sleep either. Aim for 7 to 9 hours of good quality sleep per night, and maintain a regular sleep schedule, along with a restful sleeping environment.
“Finally, monitor yourself. Everybody is different, so find what works for you, and the best way to do this is with regular health check-ups so you can nip any potential problems in the bud.”