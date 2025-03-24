North West health and social care charity wins prestigious national award for Tech Lending Library

A North West health and social care charity is celebrating after winning a prestigious national award.

The Tech Lending Library from Alternatives Futures Group (AFG) was named winner of the Technology category, at this year’s Markel 3rd Sector Care Awards.

Now in its 11th year, the Markel 3rd Sector Care Awards are organised by Care Management Matters (CMM), and developed in conjunction with the National Care Forum, a not-for-profit organisation offering expert advice in the care sector.

The awards recognise the hard work, dedication, innovation and excellence of everyone working in the not-for-profit sector who is making a positive difference to people’s lives, whether they are supporting children or adults. Entries to the 2026 awards will be opening later this year and local people working for a not-for-profit organisation can register their interest to find out more now.

The accolade was given to Alternative Futures Group for their Tech Lending Library, which gives those it supports the opportunity to trial technology to understand if it can enhance their lives and support their independence, with support staff monitoring and measuring positive outcomes in line with their personal development plan. The library includes items designed to empower people and improve communication and wellbeing, such as voice assistive technology, robotic pets, hydration systems, smart watches, robotic vacuums and VR headsets. Within six months, 70 people borrowed an item, from robotic pets improving the mood of people with Alzheimer’s to smartwatches resulting in physical health benefits.

Commenting on their success, Andrew Kendall, Chief Commercial Officer at Alternative Futures Group, said: “I’m incredibly proud to win a Markel 3rd Sector Care Award and to have had the opportunity to be among so many inspiring individuals and groups who make up the not-for-profit care sector.

“The Tech Lending Library makes it easy for people with a learning disability to try out everyday technology to see if it suits them and has had a great impact. The Tech Lending Library is one element of our Tech approach for the people we support”.

Held at The Grand Hotel in Birmingham, the award ceremony was hosted by actress and television presenter Sally Lindsay and brought together esteemed leaders in health and social care from across the UK to learn about and applaud the diverse work of the winners and finalists.

Neil Galjaard, the divisional managing director at Markel, stated: “Each year, we are humbled and inspired by the dedication, resilience, and compassion of those working in the third sector – The Tech Lending Librarytruly embodies this and it's inspiring to see their journey.

“This co-produced, person-centred service by Alternative Futures Group provides the opportunity for a wide range of people, who may not otherwise get the opportunity, to experience how technology can support and improve their lives. It was brilliant to hear how this had changed things for some of those who had already accessed technology from this service.

“At a time when their work is more vital than ever, it’s an honour to recognise and celebrate the outstanding contributions of individuals in the not-for-profit sector. Sharing their stories is essential to showcase the incredible difference they make every day, and the Markel 3rd Sector Care Awards serve as the perfect platform to accomplish this.

“Now in its eleventh year, we are immensely proud to partner with CMM again to support these awards. The awards remain free to enter, with complimentary tickets for the ceremony, ensuring barriers for entry are removed and that we can celebrate the best in the third sector.

“The winners of the Markel 3rd Sector Care Awards exemplify this commitment, going above and beyond to make a meaningful impact in the lives of others. Congratulations to Alternative Futures Groupfor their exceptional work. Your dedication and influence to supporting others is truly inspiring—thank you for all that you do!”

Entries to next year’s awards will be opening later this year for anyone working in the not-for-profit sector who is making a positive difference to people’s lives. Anyone can enter themselves or nominate someone else in one of the categories – no matter what their position in an organisation. More information on the benefits of entering and winning the awards can be found on the Why Enter? page.

Markel is widely recognised as a key supporter to the care sector through the provision of specialist insurance, legal, tax and consultancy capabilities. One such service the company provides to the sector is its specialist care consultancy, Markel Care Practitioners, which exists to provide support across a range of issues such as risk management, inspection preparation and continuity planning.

Those wishing to find out more about the Markel 3rd Sector Care Awards, or looking to register their interest for this year’s entry window, can do so at: care.uk.markel.com/care-awards/

More information about Markel Care can also be found here.