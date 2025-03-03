North West crowned the UK’s biggest pie lovers

People in the North West love pies more than anywhere else in the UK, according to a new major pastry research project.

In aid of British Pie Week (3rd-9th March), Holland’s Pies set out to discover where the most dedicated pie lovers truly live.

The Midlands – home of the Melton Mowbray pork pie – came fourth and the South West, where you’ll find the famous Cornish pasty, ranked bottom in a list of the UK’s biggest pie-loving regions.

The UK’s biggest pie-loving regions – ranked:

Holland's Pies reveals the regions who eat most pies

1. North West – The rightful home of the humble pie.

2. Yorkshire and the Humber – It’s not just about Yorkshire puddings.

3. Wales – A strong showing from the home of the mighty leek – a classic pie ingredient.

4. East Midlands – Where no footy match is complete without a pie in hand.

5. South East – A surprise mid-table finish for a region known for pies.

6. London – Where Cockneys have been tucking into pie and mash, plus proper pastry since Victorian times.

7. North East – Forget posh nosh – a proper North East night out should end with a pie.

8. East – The land where a proper pie may come with a side of Norfolk tatties.

9. West Midlands – Where a proper pie is normally served with chips and lashings of gravy.

10. Scotland – Pies are up against tough competition in the north - never try to take on the mighty haggis.

11. South West – The Cornish pasty is clearly a match for the humble pie.

To work out the top pie-loving regions, Holland’s Pies created its own British Pie Week Index.

The much-loved pie brand combined research from Defra and ONS, its own sales figures verified by Neilsen, dedicated regional consumer surveys with 2,000 Brits and data on the number of fish and chip shops across every village, town and city [1] – a key sign of pie-buying potential – to find out where the UK’s biggest pie fans live.

The North West, home to proper Lancashire baker Holland’s Pies since 1851, takes the crown with Wigan named in top spot above any village, town or city in the UK as the biggest pie fanatics.

The regions of Yorkshire and Wales follow in second and third places respectively.

The research saw two in every 10 people (18%) across the North West admitting to eating pies twice a week. Incredibly, 5% of pie lovers in the region said they would eat a pie five times or more across the week and more than one in 10 (13%) treat themselves to a pie four times a week too.

Holland’s Pies brand manager Leanne Holcroft said: “We’ve always known that the North West is the true home of the pie, but it’s great to discover the different pie hotspots around the country.

“Whether you’ve got the family round the table, visiting your favourite chippy, stood pie-in-hand watching football, or picnicking in the Forest of Bowland, British Pie Week is all about celebrating the great British tradition of enjoying a delicious pie, wherever you live.”