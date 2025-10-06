North West Air Ambulance Charity to Open New Superstore at Southport’s Kew Retail Park

The North West Air Ambulance Charity (NWAA) is thrilled to announce the opening of a brand-new charity superstore at Kew Retail Park, Southport, which will welcome its first shoppers this side of Christmas.

The new store will be 5,000 square feet and one of the biggest in the area, offering a huge range of pre-loved clothing, furniture, homeware, books - all at affordable prices.

Every purchase from the new store will directly support NWAA’s lifesaving work across the region.

This exciting new opening comes in addition to the charity’s much-loved Southport town centre shop on Tulketh Street, which will continue to stay open and serve the local community.

David Whittle, Senior Head of Operations at NWAA, said: “We can’t wait to welcome everyone to our new store at Kew Retail Park. The Southport community has always been so supportive, and this new space will give us even more opportunities to recycle, reuse, and raise funds for our cause. Every donation, every purchase, and every volunteer makes a real difference.”

To help make the new shop a success, the charity is asking for the community’s support:

Donate : Bring along high-quality, gently used clothing, furniture, household items, bric-a-brac, books, etc.

The official opening date has yet to be announced, but the charity is calling on those within the area to help run the new store.

“We’d love to hear from anyone who would like to join our team. Volunteering is a brilliant way to meet people, gain experience, and support a good cause. Even just a few hours a week makes a huge difference,” added David.

NWAA’s new superstore charity shop is located on Kew Retail Park, Unit 4A , Southport PR8 5RG. To get involved, donate or volunteer, please visit: nwairambulance.org.uk