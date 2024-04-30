North West Air Ambulance Charity calls on people of Lancashire to have a brew for their crew!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The people of Lancashire are being encouraged to get involved following its busiest year on record.

The charity, which is not part of the NHS and receives no government funding, attended 3,100 callouts last year, an increase of nearly 300, with more than 800 taking place across Lancashire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last year the ‘Brew For The Crew’ campaign raised over £10,000 and saw people from all over the North West come together to support the lifesaving charity.

Brew for the Crew is the charity's annual fundraiser

This year, the North-West-based charity, which is celebrating its 25th Birthday, is asking the public to help them raise funds by hosting a Brew for The Crew during its birthday month in May.

Brew for the Crew is the charity's annual fundraiser in which community groups, businesses and families can gather their crew, have a brew and raise some cash to ensure that the charity can continue with its lifesaving work.

Emma Pearson, Fundraising Manager said: “Every mission that the crew attend, costs on average £4,500, which is funded by the generosity of people taking part in activities like Brew for the Crew.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“2023 was our busiest year on record and so we need to ensure that we raise enough funds this year so that our crew can continue to be there for people across the North West when they need them most.”