NLTG's Carl Morris completes London Marathon in aid of Milly's Smiles charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

North Lancs Training Group CIC (NLTG) JCP Provision Manager, Carl Morris, recently completed the 2025 London Marathon, raising more than £1,600 for children’s cancer support charity Milly’s Smiles.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crossing the finish line in 4 hours, 30 minutes and 9 seconds, Carl took on the 26.2-mile challenge in memory of 11-year-old Milly, who sadly lost her battle with leukaemia a decade ago.

Her legacy lives on through Milly’s Smiles, a charity founded by her mother, Lorraine, to support families facing a childhood cancer diagnosis. Milly’s Smiles is one of NLTG’s chosen charities this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carl’s fundraising target was £500, but he has surpassed that, with £1,625 having been donated so far. Further donations can be made here: https://www.justgiving.com/page/carl-morris-3

NLTG’s Carl Morris completed the London Marathon to raise money for Milly’s Smiles

Training for the marathon by running through the streets of Great Harwood and surrounding areas, Carl is also Co-Event Director of Hyndburn parkrun and parkwalk. Held every Saturday at Wilsons Playing Fields in Clayton-le-Moors at 9am, the free event welcomes runners and walkers of all abilities.

Carl said: “This was my fourth marathon, but the London experience was truly something special. The noise from the crowds was unbelievable – there was a real sense of the best of humankind. It’s a day I’ll never forget, even with the heat!”

Milly’s Smiles provides “Milly Bags” to every child and family newly diagnosed with cancer and admitted to specialist children’s wards across the UK. These bags contain essential items that bring comfort and support the families. Children’s hospitals receiving the Milly Bags include Manchester, Alder Hey, Leeds, Nottingham, Newcastle and Oxford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information about Milly’s Smiles, visit: https://www.millyssmiles.org/

You can learn more about NLTG and their Apprenticeships, Study Programmes, Traineeships, Commercial Short Courses and Courses for Job Seekers by visiting www.nltg.co.uk or by calling 01254 395 355.