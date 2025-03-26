NLTG open brand-new Accrington wellbeing room for employees

North Lancs Training Group CIC (NLTG), the local training provider, have transformed one of their rooms into an exciting new wellbeing room at their Old Bakery Centre in Accrington.

The project has been completed as part of NLTG’s ‘Staff Wellbeing Charter’ which looks to improve and support employee wellbeing in the workplace.

Included in the room are multiple seating areas with a range of comfy sofas and chairs, a coffee station, a large TV, a walking machine and much more.

With beautiful wood panelling, relaxing greenery and plants throughout, the walls also feature paintings produced by NLTG Operations Director, Collette Humphreys.

The wellbeing room during its transformation

The space is regularly used by staff to relax and take time for themselves, returning to work recharged and ready for their next task.

Gareth Lindsay, Managing Director of NLTG, said: “Wellbeing is incredibly important to us at NLTG and we are always looking for different ways to support and raise wellbeing amongst our team.

“The wellbeing room provides a tranquil space for our staff to relax in and take a moment to reset during a busy day.”

You can learn more about NLTG and their Apprenticeships, Study Programmes, Traineeships, Short Courses and Courses for Lancashire Job Seekers by visiting www.nltg.co.uk or by calling 01254 395 355.