Nightsafe youngster honoured at Centrepoint Awards

Gabby Roslin (Host of the awards), Jane Wadsworth (Cole's key worker), Cole Hughes (award winner) Seyi Obakin (Centrepoint CEO), Ester Jones and Roger Smart at the awards.

A young person who turned to local youth homelessness charity Nightsafe in a time of crisis, who has since become a passionate ambassador for its work, has been recognised for a prestigious national award.

21-year-old Cole Hughes has won the Centrepoint Partner’s Award at the 2025 Centrepoint Awards, which celebrates the remarkable achievements of young people with lived experience of homelessness across the UK.

Nightsafe, a Blackburn-based charity supporting vulnerable 16 to 25-year-olds with housing and tailored support, first met Cole when he was just 16.

Homeless, frightened and unsure of what lay ahead, it took Cole three attempts to ring the shelter’s doorbell, which marked the beginning of his transformation.

Cole moved from Nightsafe’s emergency night shelter to supported accommodation and now lives independently in his own flat. Along the way, he’s grown in confidence, overcome financial struggles, and made huge strides in his mental health and wellbeing.

Now working full-time in residential care to support adults with mental health conditions,Cole also remains active as a volunteer at Nightsafe, working with young people and representing youth voices across the charity.

Upon receiving the award, Cole said: “When I found out I won, the excitement just went from my head to my toes. It was amazing, I couldn’t believe it. I didn’t think I would make it this far so but now I’ve now almost got my life sorted and I like to think my young self would be giving me a round of applause right now. Thank you so much to everyone who has supported me.”

Cole’s dedication was recognised when he was invited to become the Young Person’s Voice on Nightsafe’s Board of Trustees, where he now helps shape the charity’s future.

Jan Larkin, Chief Executive at Nightsafe, said: “Cole is brave, inspiring, and responsible - everything we hope to nurture in the young people we support. He’s gone from being a scared teenager knocking on our door to a leader who uplifts others. His story is one of courage, growth and generosity. We couldn’t be more proud.”

The Centrepoint Awards took place on Monday 13 October at Church House in Westminster with over 100 people in attendance. Television and radio presenter, Gaby Roslin, hosted the awards with performances from singer Ella Eyre and 2016 X-Factor winner, Matt Terry, to complete a special night.

The ceremony highlights the exceptional resilience and success of young people who have faced homelessness. The Partner’s Award, in particular, honours those who not only overcome adversity, but go on to make a lasting impact in their community and beyond.

For more information about Nightsafe and how to support their work with vulnerable young people, visit https://www.nightsafe.org