Nightsafe achieves Investors in People accreditation

Nightsafe are delighted to announce that the charity has achieved the prestigious Investors In People accreditation, a testament to their commitment to supporting and developing their incredible team.

This recognition follows a rigorous assessment process, including an online survey, interviews, and a comprehensive review of their policies and procedures.

Assessors recognised that Nightsafe’s culture is built on trust, collaboration, and a shared passion for helping young people in need.

Since 1990, Nightsafe has been dedicated to supporting homeless young people in Blackburn with Darwen, providing emergency accommodation, supported housing, and a safe space for advice and guidance.

Some of the Nightsafe team with the Investors in People award

Today, with 37 dedicated staff members and invaluable volunteers, the charity continue to expand their services to meet the growing needs of young people in crisis.

Achieving the Investors In Peopleaccreditation is a significant milestone, affirming that our team feels valued, supported, and motivated. The assessment highlighted key strengths, including:

Strong trust in leadership and motivation from managers.

A workforce that embodies Nightsafe’s values in their daily roles.

Encouragement for staff to take initiative and innovate in their work.

A well-structured performance management system ensuring clarity and support.

A culture where people feel appreciated, engaged, and committed.

Effective learning and development strategies providing career growth opportunities.

A collaborative, team-focused environment that drives positive outcomes for young people.

Striving for Excellence

While Nightsafe celebrates this achievement, they are also committed to continuous improvement to enhance their services and ensure that their people remain at the heart of everything they do.

Nicola Roscoe said: "This accreditation is just the beginning. We are dedicated to building on our strengths, improving our people management strategies, and ensuring Nightsafe remains a great place to work.

"Thank you to our entire team for their passion, dedication, and unwavering commitment to supporting young people. Together, we continue to make a lasting impact to the young people we support who are homeless or at risk of homelessness."