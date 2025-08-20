NICEIC: electrotechnical apprenticeships offer school leavers a career of the future

With GCSE results day fast approaching and thousands of young people across the UK contemplating their next steps, NICEIC is urging young people to consider a hands-on, future-proof career in the electrotechnical sector.

As demand for skilled trades grows, driven by renewable energy targets and advances in technology, the electrical sector is offering more opportunities than ever for young people to ‘earn while they learn’ through apprenticeships.

Alex Robinson, Head of Training at NICEIC, commented: “Being an electrician isn’t just a job - it’s an evolving, future-proof career with clear routes for progression. The profession will continue to be right at the centre of many of the major technological and societal trends set to dominate the coming years, from clean energy and net-zero to electrification. Electrotechnical apprenticeships give young people the chance to gain recognised qualifications, develop practical skills and join an industry that is vital to the UK’s future infrastructure needs. “

One young professional who’s already seeing the benefits of this exciting career path is Ben Gillin, a former apprentice and now fully qualified electrician working for an NICEIC-registered business.

“Originally, I was all set to go to university to study sports science,” says Ben. “But at the last minute, I realised full-time education just wasn’t for me. I wanted something practical, where I could learn on the job and still earn a wage.”

After speaking with an electrician he knew socially, Ben decided to explore the trade - and it didn’t take long before he knew he’d made the right choice.

“The work felt real, something I could get stuck into and keep building on,” he says. “Now, I’m qualified, experienced, and part of an industry that’s changing fast.”

Ben’s apprenticeship took him far beyond the classroom. From working on water systems in the UK to helping modify control panels at an oil refinery site, every step has pushed him to grow his skills and confidence.

“Working on an oil refinery really changed my mindset. The safety standards, the attention to detail - it was like being thrown in at the deep end, but I learned so much,” he says.

Ben also reached the national finals of SkillELECTRIC, a competition designed to test young electricians’ technical and problem-solving abilities. He credits it with giving him

some extra resilience, something which he has found invaluable in overcoming early career challenges and doubts.

Electrical skills are already in high demand across the UK, with that demand only expected to grow. As the country ramps up its renewable energy targets and technology becomes ever more integrated into everyday life, skilled tradespeople like Ben will be more essential than ever.

Alex adds: “Apprenticeships offer a way to start earning immediately, gain recognised qualifications, and set yourself up for long-term career. Many electricians go on to run their own businesses or move into leadership and specialist roles, both in the UK and abroad.”

For anyone inspired by Ben’s journey who might be interested in an electrotechnical career, a great place to start is the careers advice and training information available through the Electrotechnical Skills Partnership (TESP).

Visit niceic.com to learn more about careers in the electrical industry and how to get started.