Newly appointed MD announces growth strategy for Preston-based law firm Napthens

Expanding the reach of regional north west law firm Napthens is among the key strategic priorities of its newly appointed managing director Stephen Faulkner.

The firm currently has 25 partners and 307 colleagues operating from its head office in Preston and across Lancashire, the Liverpool City Region and Cumbria.

Stephen has identified ‘growing our geographical presence in the north west’ as one of three core elements of the firm’s strategy over the next fiveyears.

Formerly head of finance at Napthens and with more than 20 years' experience in professional services and regulated entities, Stephen said the ‘main strands’ to drive strategic decision making are:

Further enhancing the firm's excellent reputation as a leading regional north west law firm;

Significant investment in technology;

Improving data utilisation to further client relationships and colleague experiences.

Underpinning these priorities are what he described as ‘fundamental building blocks’ that provide the foundation for growth:

Developing and promoting our people;

Harnessing our technology;

Attention to quality risk and compliance;

Enhancing service provision.

Stephen said: “The intention is to deliver sustainable growth, operational excellence, high performance, an excellent colleague experience and exceptional client service.

“At Napthens, our clients and our people are at the heart of everything that we do and, aligned to the above, we’re dedicated to ensuring we promote our people providing a fantastic environment for careers to develop and flourish.

“Alongside our business strategy we will continue to provide an enhanced experience for our people adding value through learning and development, being committed to enhancing social mobility in the legal sector and showcasing our people as subject experts and leaders in their field.

“We offer high quality excellent legal advice with a personality and care for our people and our clients, and this will continue to be how we want to be viewed in the market.”

Stephen’s appointment followed careful consideration by the firm’s interim board on installing the best possible structure to ensure Napthens has the appropriate leadership and direction to achieve its ambitions.