New wills and probate team at Vincents Penwortham

People wanting help with wills and probate in Penwortham have a new team to turn to at Vincents Solicitors. The Lancashire law firm has welcomed a new Private Client team to the branch in Liverpool Road.

New hires Justine Church and Holly Richmond are joined by Sally Smith who has transferred from the conveyancing team to assist.

The trio will work closely with Penwortham branch head Jemma Lloyd and director Lisa Lodge, head of the Private Client department.

The team will look after the wills, probate, trust, estate planning, and lasting power of attorney requirements for clients across Penwortham and south Preston.

Private Client director Lisa Lodge, assistant Sally Shaw, solicitor Justine Church, solicitor Holly Richmond, and Penwortham branch head Jemma Lloyd.

Experienced solicitor Justine Church has specialised in Private Client law for the last eight years and joined Vincents from Clarkson Hirst in Lancaster.

She recently achieved her Advanced Will Preparation certification and is working on the final module to become an accredited Trusts and Estates Practitioner (TEP) and fully-qualified member of STEP.

Justine said: “I live locally and it’s great to be back in Penwortham and helping people in my own community.

"My favourite part of the job is meeting clients and their families; being here on the high street in Penwortham means we get to see people face-to-face every day.

“Jemma, Lisa and the whole Vincents team have been so welcoming since I started, it’s genuinely a lovely place to work.

"The company is also really supportive, investing in growing the team, assisting me through the STEP qualification, and providing personal development training to help the mental and physical wellbeing of the whole team.”

Holly Richmond has recently qualified as a solicitor after completing her training contract with Solicitors Direct in Leyland.

She has moved to Vincents in order to specialise as a Private Client solicitor, having previously worked in general practice, family law and litigation as a trainee solicitor and legal advisor over the last three years.

She said: “Helping people when they have just lost someone they love and you can take away some of their burden, that’s what I want to be doing.

"I love the relationships you can build in Private Client work, really getting to know people and their families over many different generations, it’s incredibly satisfying work.

“Vincents has a strong reputation as an employer and for supporting its clients, so I’m really happy to be here.

"I’d heard great things about Jemma, which are all true, and am looking forward to learning from both Lisa and Justine and developing my career here.”

Sally Smith has worked for Vincents in the conveyancing team for five years. She has transferred to Private Client to support Justine and Holly.

She said: “I’m looking forward to the challenge of working in a different area of the law as part of the Private Client department, while being able to stay in the Penwortham office with this brilliant team.”

Branch head Jemma Lloyd said: “Local families have long entrusted their wills and probate matters to us, and I’m thrilled to welcome this fantastic new team to continue that strong tradition.

"I believe it’s important for a community to have a local law firm on the doorstep, with the skills and experience to help with their day to day legal matters.

“Here in Penwortham people can just knock on the door and get the help they need with house moves, wills, trusts, powers of attorney, and many other legal services which our colleagues from other departments can offer right here in our Liverpool Road office.

"Justine is diligent, patient, and hugely experienced and Holly is extremely passionate and hard-working. Together, and with the support of Sally, our clients are in extremely safe hands.”

Vincents Solicitors is a full service law firm headquartered in Preston’s Winckley Square, with six further offices in Chorley, Garstang, Poulton-le-Fylde, Penwortham, and two in Lytham.

To contact Vincents Solicitors email [email protected] or call 01772 26 99 26.