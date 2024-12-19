New show home opens its doors in Billington

Redrow has created a new show home at its development in the Ribble Valley.

Calder Grange, located off Dale View, is an exclusive development of 26 detached homes from Redrow’s Heritage Collection.

The four-bedroom Shaftesbury allows potential buyers the chance to appreciate the space on offer and view the specification up close, including the kitchen and bathrooms, and energy efficient features such as air source heat pumps.

Steve Jackson, regional sales director at Redrow, said: “Our show home is fully furnished and has been kitted out with flooring, curtains, light fittings, blinds and other extras.”

A representative image of The Shaftesbury

The Shaftesbury features a kitchen, dining and living area extending along one side of the property, with a separate lounge on the other. A separate cloakroom and utility complete the accommodation downstairs. Upstairs there are four double bedrooms, the main with en-suite, and a family bathroom. Prices currently start from £487,000.

All properties at Calder Grange are Eco Electric properties and feature air source heat pumps as standard to provide heating and hot water, as well as underfloor heating to the ground floor.

Homeowners will see further reduced energy use thanks to high levels of insulation, high specification windows and doors and a host of options and extras, including energy efficient appliances and smart home technology.

The development is nestled next to an existing residential area and enjoys a semi-rural feel within four acres of land. It is a stone’s throw from the picturesque village of Whalley with its restaurants and independent shops and close to major motorways for commuters.