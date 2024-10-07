New room is cancer nurse Sandra’s legacy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Patients being treated on Rosemere Cancer Centre’s in-patient Ribblesdale Ward now have a new tranquil, private space they can use, created in memory of much loved Leyland cancer nurse specialist Sandra Curtis, who nursed on the ward.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sandra passed away of cancer three years ago but in April, on what would have been her 60th birthday, herwidower Andrew, daughter Charlotte, sister-in-law Janet Curtis, nieces Naomi and Hannah Curtis and her sister-in-law Margaret Hartleyraised almost £3,000 by organising a family fun day for 160 guests, including a large contingent of Sandra’s former colleagues, at Charnock Farm, Leyland.

They donated the funds to Rosemere Cancer Foundation, which spent them on converting what was previously a run-down office into the new space, which has now been officially re-opened as a quiet room.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dan Hill, head of charities for Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and chief officer of Rosemere Cancer Foundation, said: “What was a bit of a dilapidated hot desking room is now a really relaxing and calming quiet room.

The new quiet room that was once a run-down office

“The Ribs team wanted to create this space for patients to enjoy as a legacy for Sandra in line with what her family wanted. They also felt the ward could benefit from a private room where patients, who may have had some bad news, or relatives, who may have lost someone, could just take some time to be.”

Ward staff chose the room’s colours, wall art and new furniture. Andrew Curtis, who with Charlotte and other family members were invited to see the finished room, said: “We are thrilled. We think the room is spot on. I know Sandra would be very proud of what we – her family and friends, Ribblesdale Ward colleagues and Rosemere Cancer Foundation – have created.

“Nursing was Sandra’s vocation and her calling was cancer nursing. Even when Sandra was ill herself with cancer and her full-time role became too much, she worked part-time at Chorley and South Ribble Hospital on the chemotherapy unit.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew, a former supermarket manager, added: “The eulogies Sandra received from her colleagues and former patients have been a great comfort to myself and Charlotte, who has followed in her mum’s footsteps and is a radiography assistant at Chorley and South Ribble Hospital. In both Charlotte and this new space, Sandra lives on.”

Approval from, back, L to R, Margaret, Charlotte, Andrew and front, friend Elaine Green and Janet

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, which is the region’s specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and also at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties, including that at Chorley and South Ribble Hospital.

The charity funds cutting-edge equipment, clinical research, staff training and innovative services and initiatives that the NHS cannot afford in order to make patients’ cancer journey more effective, comfortable and stress-free.