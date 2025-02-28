New publication addressing the UK’s hydrogen economy challenge launched in Parliament

Parliamentarians, industry representatives and senior academics have gathered in the House of Lords for the official launch of a new publication about the UK’s future hydrogen economy.

Published by Policy@Manchester, ‘On Hydrogen’ consists of seven research-based articles by University of Manchester experts, with each incorporating specific recommendations to inform decision making in this vital area of public policy.

Attendees were welcomed to the event by Baroness Brown of Cambridge, former Chair of the House of Lords Science and Technology Select Committee, who provides the foreword to ‘On Hydrogen.’

Baroness Brown also chaired a roundtable discussion on topics linked to articles in the 21-page publication, with contributions from the individual authors before each subject was opened up to the floor.

Left to right: Professor Aoife Foley, Dr Christopher Jones, Professor Kevin Taylor, Baroness Brown of Cambridge, Dr Amanda Lea-Langton, Dr Will Bodel

Issues considered by the roundtables included:

· How green is hydrogen and how can low carbon hydrogen be produced?

· If underground hydrogen storage is key to a green and sustainable future.

· If the UK’s low carbon hydrogen standards are good enough and how the use of low carbon hydrogen should be prioritised.

Back row, left to right: Dr Will Bodel, The Rt Hon. Lord Hamilton of Epsom, and Dr Christopher Jones. Front row, left to right: Professor Aoife Foley, Professor Kevin Taylor, Dr Amanda Lea-Langton, Baroness Brown of Cambridge, The Rt Hon. Baroness Neville-Jones, and Josh Newbury MP

· How policymakers can support the integration of hydrogen-electricity into the energy system.

Commenting afterwards, Baroness Brown said: “’On Hydrogen’ comprises a series of informed insights into the most pressing challenges and opportunities to be gained from a future in which we take low carbon hydrogen seriously.

“As I say in my foreword, over the past decade hydrogen has been given ‘silver bullet’ status with the perceived ability to decarbonise almost everything. However, there is a real risk that the bubble will burst and shatter the faith industry, governments and investors have built up.

“It was a pleasure to chair the launch event and to listen to so many informed views on this country’s future hydrogen economy. I have no doubt that the new publication will feed into the policymaking process in Whitehall and beyond.”

Dr Amanda Lea-Langton - one of the ‘On Hydrogen’ authors speaking at the event alongside University of Manchester colleagues Dr Will Bodel, Professor Kevin Taylor, Dr Christopher Jones and Professor Aoife Foley - said:

“Industry and policymakers have extolled the potential of hydrogen to decarbonise the most challenging sectors of our economy, but there needs to be a practical plan in place to achieve to reach that potential.

“It was fascinating to hear the thoughts of Parliamentarians, industry and academia on the plethora of issues surrounding such a critical debate.

“The University of Manchester is proud to be playing our full part in this with the publication of ‘On Hydrogen’ offering an insight into the ongoing research we are engaged in.”

On Hydrogen is available to read on the Policy@Manchester website.