New Optegra Preston NHS Cataract Clinic treats first patients

A new specialist eye clinic in Preston has welcomed its first cataract patient. Local resident Karen Hadfield visited for a consultation on Optegra Eye Clinic Preston’s opening day and was then the first patient to receive her cataract treatment just a few weeks later.

Optegra Eye Health Care (optegra.com) is a network of specialist eye hospitals and clinics across the UK that provide cataract and vision correction procedures. The Preston clinic currently offers NHS cataract surgery to help reduce waiting lists and provide this sight-saving surgery to local residents, without delay. Karen from Preston said: “My experience of Optegra was 100 per cent positive from arriving to leaving, all the staff were so friendly and welcoming. I was seen for my initial consultation within a few weeks of being referred by my optometrist which was amazing. "Shortly after my consultation I attended again for my surgery and it has changed my life! The cataract was really starting to affect my vision but I can see so much better now, it's like a veil has been lifted from my eyes. Colours are brighter and I can experience life in greater detail. It was a painless procedure, all explained clearly by the surgeon. If you're waiting for cataract surgery then I highly recommend going to Optegra." Optegra Eye Clinic Preston Clinic Manager, Sohail Bhula, said: “It was a pleasure to meet Karen as our first patient and I’m delighted that she is so pleased with her new vision. As a team we are proud to be able to provide so many local people with increased freedom of opportunity and informed choice to select where they go for cataract surgery.” Anyone diagnosed with a cataract can ask their optometrist or GP to refer them to Optegra Eye Clinic Preston and they will be seen within just weeks of referral. The clinic is based at 175-177 Station Road, Bamber Bridge, Preston PR5 6LA. To find out more please visit: www.optegra.com/preston Optegra Eye Clinic Preston is part of Optegra Eye Health Care and is a specialist provider of ophthalmic services. Established in 2007, it has completed over one million eye procedures from its 39 eye hospitals and clinics across the UK, Czech Republic and Poland. Optegra brings together leading-edge research, medical expertise and state-of-the-art surgical equipment. It performs more than 100,000 treatments annually, both private and publicly funded. Its top ophthalmic surgeons are renowned for their areas of expertise, offering excellent clinical outcomes and great patient service. www.optegra.com Tel: 0800 054 1971