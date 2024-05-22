New NHS cataract clinic opened in Preston

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A brand-new ophthalmic clinic has opened in Preston this week, dedicated to providing NHS cataract surgery for patients across Lancashire and giving local people choice and convenience for their treatment.

Optegra Eye Clinic Preston, in Bamber Bridge, will provide timely, convenient care for thousands of people. With one in three adults being diagnosed with cataract there is a lot of demand for treatment.

The new clinic is part of Optegra Eye Health Care, a network of specialist eye hospitals and clinics across the UK and Europe that provide cataract and vision correction procedures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Richard Armitage, NHS Director for Optegra Eye Health Care, said: “We are opening clinics in a series of new locations, and Preston is one of our key new clinic openings in 2024. We are delighted to be supporting existing ophthalmic services in the area.

Cllr Chris Lomax, Mayor of South Ribble Borough Council, officially opens Optegra Eye Clinic Preston

“Optegra is a well-established network with five-star facilities and leading ophthalmic surgeons providing the highest standards of care. At this new clinic we are able to commit to treatment within just four-six weeks of referral, giving patients more choice in their treatment journey and allowing access to short wait times.

“Cataract patients simply need to ask their optician or GP to refer them to Optegra Eye Clinic Preston and we look forward to welcoming them.”

Optegra welcomed Cllr Chris Lomax, Mayor of South Ribble Borough Council, to officially open the new clinic and cut the ribbon. He said: “I am so pleased to be opening this new clinic that is offering free NHS cataract procedures to those in need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We all rely on our vision and having this clinic with specialists on site on our doorstep will help so many people regain their independence through improved vision and also reduce waiting lists. I am impressed with the high-quality facilities and caring team.”

The clinic will feature latest surgical equipment and patients will benefit from five-star surroundings for their consultation and treatment. The clinic is also providing new jobs for local people, both administrative and clinical.

Optegra consultant surgeon Mr Muel-Gonzalez will be leading cataract surgery at Optegra Eye Clinic Preston, and will be supported by clinic manager Mr Sohail Bhula and optometrist Mr Mohib Tahir.

Sohail says: “After ten years managing optometry practices, I understand optometrists’ needs and I am looking forward to being able to support them with timely care for their patients, and excellent service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For local patients, it is great that we can give them increased freedom of opportunity and informed choice to select where they want to go for their cataract surgery. I am looking forward to meeting them and helping them on their journey to clear vision.”

The full address is Optegra Eye Clinic Preston, 175-177 Station Road, Bamber Bridge, Preston PR5 6LA. Tel: 01772 598 590.

To find out more visit: www.optegra.com/preston

Optegra Eye Clinic Preston is part of Optegra Eye Health Care, a specialist provider of ophthalmic services. Established in 2007, with its first hospital opening in 2008, it has completed over one million eye procedures from its 39 eye hospitals and over 60 locations across the UK, Czech Republic, Poland and Slovakia.

Optegra brings together leading-edge research, medical expertise and state-of-the-art surgical equipment. It performs more than 140,000 treatments annually, both private and publicly funded. Its top ophthalmic surgeons are renowned for their areas of expertise, offering excellent clinical outcomes and great patient service.