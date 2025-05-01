New look for Great Eccleston Bowling Club

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Housebuilder Bellway has helped Great Eccleston Bowling Club achieve a fresh new look to the interior of the clubhouse, to coincide with the start of the new bowling season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having recently launched its new development, Alderstone Park on Garstang Road in Great Eccleston, and keen to support the local community, Bellway donated £500 to the Club.

With plans to upgrade and improve the interior of the clubhouse, the money has been used to redecorate, as well as purchase new carpets, tables and chairs, with a view to making the Club more attractive to members and local residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Terry Shields, President Great Eccleston Bowling Club (2024), says: “Established for over 100 years, Great Eccleston Bowling Club is at the heart of village life, and we really wanted to start this season with a new and improved clubhouse. By enhancing our offering, we hope to attract new members, as well as appeal to the local community to utilise the facilities for events and functions.”

Terry and Lauren

Jenny Bell, Sales Director at Bellway, adds: “Great Eccleston Bowling Club is located close to Alderstone Park, our latest development in Lancashire, and it is very much an iconic landmark in the village. We are committed to supporting the communities in which we build and were thrilled to be able to make a small donation to the Club to assist with its renovation plans.”

Two stunning showhomes will officially open at Alderstone Park on Saturday 24th May.

Currently there is a selection of three bedroom semi-detached homes available at the development, as well as a range of three and four bedroom detached homes, with prices starting from £274,995.

For further information, please call 01995 310004 or visit www.bellway.co.uk/new-homes/north-west/alderstone-park.