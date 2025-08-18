New Impact Exchange Network Launches – Helping Community Organisations Thrive

In a time when community organisations are being asked to do more with less, the new Impact Exchange Network is stepping up to offer practical support, expert insight, and a space to connect.

Co-founded by Plan-It-ESG and Awake Accountancy, the Impact Exchange Network is a monthly forum designed to help purpose-driven organisations build resilience, unlock funding, and maximise their social impact.

Whether you're a Charity, Community Interest Company, or other not-for-profit or grassroots group delivering services to the public — this network is for you.

What Makes It Different?

The Impact Exchange Network will respond to real challenges like funding, compliance, and sustainability. The primary purpose is to allow community-facing organisations a space to share, collaborate and solve problems. To do this the network will bring together peers, to highlight the challenges and what is needed to help resolve them.

Plan-It-ESG and Awake Accountancy are well placed, well known and with extensive networks, to listen, learn and work with especially selected advisors and public-sector partners, to bring solutions to the heart of the network and help deliver real, long lasting and sustainable change to community organisations.

The Impact Exchange Network will never be a room packed full of service providers, competing for attention. It’s a brand new practical and empowering space, with tailored consultations to understand the problems and challenges and with expert-led discussions that respond to the challenges, helping social change leaders thrive and delivering real and measurable social impact.

The community organisations that attend can expect:

Expert speakers

Consultations tailored to your organisation and wider sector needs

Peer to peer networking, support and collaborative problem-solving

Launch Event Details

Thursday, September 11, 2025. Then monthly on the second Thursday of each month.

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Grand Hotel, North Promenade Sea Front, Blackpool FY1 2JQ

Delegate tickets are exclusive to community organisations that deliver public facing services and are limited. Reserve your free to attend place now

Why It Matters

“This isn’t just an event—it’s a movement,” said Phil Parramore, Housing and Communities Consultant at Plan-It-ESG.

“We’re building a space where community organisations can grow stronger, become grant-ready, and deliver even greater social value.”

Paul Harrison, founder of Awake Accountancy, added:

“We know the challenges these organisations face. The Impact Exchange Network is about listening, responding, and equipping them with the tools they need to thrive.”

Want to Get Involved?

If you provide products or services to community organisations and want to support the network — through guest speaking, sponsorship, or collaboration — the organisers would love to hear from you too.

So whether you’re a local authority, Community and Voluntary Service network, social enterprise support body; a business network delivering social value; service provider working with the third sector; or media and press interested in community resilience and innovation, please email [email protected], to explore ways to work together.

You can find out more about the driving forces behind the new network, by visiting Plan-It ESG and Awake Accountancy.

Join us for “The Impact Exchange Network – Helping Social Change Leaders Thrive.”