New HR Recruitment Consultancy, RedGreen Partners launches out of Manchester

Nick Allwood and Kerry White launched HR Recruitment Consultancy RedGreen Partners in January 2025. Based out of Manchester they recruit across the North of England, the rest of the UK and into Europe and have amassed over 30 years combined expertise in HR recruitment.

Driven by their ethics and morals and having previously worked for HR Recruiter Macmillan Davies, Kerry White and Nick Allwood founded RedGreen Partners on doing the right thing and treating everyone they Partner with as equals.

Nick Allwood commented “Our backgrounds foster a strong work ethic and open-minded approach to evolve and tackle challenges with confidence and innovation. We’re also proud of our Northern roots and when setting up the business we made a conscious decision to partner with local, independent businesses where we could. This so far has included our marketing, website design, accountants and even our bank!”

Alongside their network and expertise, RedGreen Partners leverages cutting-edge recruitment technology to efficiently find the right talent for your business.

Kerry White & Nick Allwood

Kerry White added “With extensive experience and knowledge of HR recruitment and the HR Market, we understand the challenges HR professionals and Senior Leadership Teams face and our relationships are long term. To make sure they can focus on their day job, we earn Client’s trust and allegiance by always providing honest, commercial and sometimes sage advice and attracting top talent to their HR teams. For candidates, we’re here to guide and support our candidates through their career journey and present great job opportunities to them”.

RedGreen Partners support HR professionals for every step of their Human Resources career, be that at entry level or as a Chief People Officer. Recruiting for Interim, fixed term contracts and Permanent positions across the whole of the UK and into Europe.