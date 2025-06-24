New homes for people with learning disabilities in Lancashire

A new development of seven bungalows, designed to support people with learning disabilities to live more independently, has been completed in Lancashire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fourteen people with learning disabilities have moved into the purpose-built homes in Brierfield.

The project is a collaboration between Alternative Futures Group (AFG), Lancashire County Council and Empower Housing Association.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each home is equipped with advanced assistive technology allowing support teams and family members to video call, share photos and send messages.

From l-r. James and Raymond move into their new homes

Residents can also use the technology to set reminders for medications or appointments.

Kaley Kenyon, Head of Operations at AFG said: “It’s been great to see residents settling in to their new homes after a period of getting to know each other.

“It’s all part of creating the right environment for people to grow in confidence and feel part of a community."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Justine Farnworth, Service Manager, Learning Disability and Autism Service at Lancashire County Council, said:“We have been delighted to work together to commission this new development of excellent, high-quality housing which will offer many people a home with the aim of meeting their social care needs, improving their quality of life and promoting their health, wellbeing and independence.”

New purpose-built homes for people with learning disabilities in Brierfield, Lancashire

Dawn Astin, Director of Housing & Operations, Empower Housing, said: “This project reflects our commitment to providing high-quality, person-centred housing that supports people to live fulfilling lives in their own communities.

“It’s great to see our shared vision coming to life. We’re building more than just houses - we’re creating homes for life, where people feel safe, valued and empowered.”

Two of the new tenants Raymond and James are delighted with their new independence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James said: “I like it. It’s very nice and smells fresh and new. I know Raymond now, I’ve got used to him. I’m very excited.”

Raymond said: “I’m quite happy. I’m going to make cheese and onion pie in the kitchen. I’ve bought dining chairs for the garden. I’m going to bring my plants and strawberries.”