New home for the New Year in Leyland

A NUMBER of homes will be ready for new owners this New Year at Redrow’s Leyland development.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Worden Gardens, located on Leyland Lane, features a range of three and four-bedroom properties all from Redrow’s traditionally styled Heritage Collection.

Among the properties available for the new year are The Stratford and The Cambridge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Stratford features an open plan kitchen/dining area, a separate spacious lounge and a cloakroom. The first floor has four bedrooms, an en-suite to the main bedroom and a family bathroom. Prices currently start from £352,000.

The show homes at Worden Gardens in Leyland.

The Cambridge boasts an open plan kitchen, family and dining room across the back of the home, a separate lounge, utility and cloakroom. Upstairs there are four bedrooms, an en-suite to the main bedroom and a family bathroom. Prices currently start from £400,000.

Steve Jackson, regional sales director at Redrow, said: “New year is a great time to make a fresh start in a new home.

“The Stratford is the perfect home for those who need additional rooms that offer flexible living space. For example, we’ve had couples both working from home who have used bedrooms three and four as an office each. They are perfect alternative spaces for when the kitchen countertop or dining table just won’t do but also make great or guest rooms, children’s bedrooms or nurseries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Worden Gardens is in the perfect location, set amid open countryside where residents will be able to enjoy the best of both worlds.”

The development is located within easy reach of nearby towns and cities plus Worden Park right on the doorstep. The park will undergo a significant extension to create a parkland area around Shaw Brook meaning families will be able to spend plenty of time outdoors.

Leyland has excellent commuter links to Preston, just six minutes away by train, and both Liverpool and Manchester can be reached by direct trains in 45 minutes from Leyland Station or 30 miles by road. There is a good choice of primary and secondary schools within close reach as well as a supermarket, smaller shops, health centres and pubs.

To find out more about Worden Gardens call the team on 01257 581698 or visit www.redrow.co.uk/wordengardens