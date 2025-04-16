New Folk Festival In Lancashire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A small village in rural Lancashire will host an exciting new event this year, showcasing a wide range of Folk Artists from the North West and beyond. Whalley Folk Festival will be taking place over the weekend of the 26th and 27th of April. While there are many diverse artists performing, we have interviewed the headline act, Callum Pitt, about his music, background and thoughts ahead of the Festival. Further information and tickets are still available via the event's website: https://whalleyfolkfestival.co.uk

Can you tell us about how you got into music?

Mainly through hearing my parents playing 60s, 70s and 90s rock in the car as a kid. My uncle lent me an electric guitar when I was about 9, and I wanted to learn some of the songs my parents always played in the car (Pink Floyd, REM) and some songs off my favourite CDs at the time (Green Day, Busted, Avril Lavigne). I was a metalhead most of my teens, trying to play as fast and heavy/loud as possible, then as I was doing a music course at college I discovered folk & singer-songwriters (Dylan, Elliott Smith, Bon Iver, Kate Bush etc.) and have at my core been obsessed with this genre and harmonies since.

How would you describe your musical style and the themes you explore in your songs?

A Festival Poster In Whalley

At their core, all of my songs are folk. However, style wise, I often build them up musically, and I would describe the majority of my songs as folk rock / indie folk, with many exploring themes of existentialism, religion, politics and mental health. I like to incorporate other genres onto the bed of folk, with additions from grunge, indie rock and gospel to reflect my overall musical taste.

You live in the North East of England which is known for its rugged rocky coastline and miles of sandy desolate beaches. Are there any elements of these that have influenced your music?

The north east, socially, has influenced my music greatly, with our ingrained ideas of community, togetherness and looking out for each other being a large factor in my lyrics. Nature wise, our coast is stunning, with dramatic rock/cliff formations and particularly strong waves and tides in Tynemouth, North and South Shields, and stunning empty coastlines stretching along Druridge Bay and Bamburgh. The might of the North Sea has definitely influenced me lyrically, using it to symbolize the great power of nature and our overall powerlessness more than a few times. Our rivers and foaming seas are a strong lyrical inspiration for a lot of artists up here, alongside the need to preserve our clean water and wildlife.

You have said in the past that you wrote your album in your spare room, how many songs did you write in total for 'In the Balance', and was it easy to whittle it down to the 9 tracks?

Callum Pitt Performing

Yeah, it was written in my old small flat, in a very amateur and bad quality makeshift studio; I wrote 24 songs in total, actually using the opinions of friends and family to whittle it down to 9. The remaining 15 songs went in the bin, with the thinking if they weren't good enough for that album then they're not good enough for future releases. There was a general consensus of quite a few, so not too difficult to whittle down luckily!

Of all the current artists that you most admire, who would you most like to collaborate with?

Probably Sufjan Stevens - his brass compositions and harmonies are gorgeous, alongside organic production, and his lyrical themes and imagery are particularly imaginative. I love telling stories in my songs, and he's one of the best story tellers I can think of, though I've read a lot of his aren't rooted in truth.

You have toured the UK playing your music, but what’s the best gig you’ve ever played?

I've played some really enjoyable shows across the UK, with some highlights being in Glasgow, Brighton and Manchester so far, but a hometown show is by nature always going to be the most special, simply because so many people who mean a lot to me are in the room, so with that in mind I'd say my album release show at the Star and Shadow last year - this was a 2 min walk from my flat, I could decorate and light it in whatever way I pleased and the room was full of people I like and love, so ideal really!

During times of social, economic and environmental uncertainty, do you think music remains a good way to reflect the world and convey an uplifting message?

While I know many, and myself included at many times, use music as light entertainment, when artists are able to communicate positive and uniting political & environmental messages, very strong communities can be formed. Alot of my favourite artists communicate about political and environmental topics and the communities around them make me feel hopeful and part of something.

What can the audience expect from your headline performance at Whalley Folk Festival?

I'm really grateful to be asked to headline the first ever Whalley Folk Festival and visit and learn about Whalley for the first time myself. Aside from a lot of gratitude and grinning, I suppose you can expect an organic and engaging set packed with harmonies and stories.