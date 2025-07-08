New face at Horwich housing development

Leading homebuilder, Northstone, has welcomed a familiar face to the sales team at its Cynefin development in Horwich.

Raul Garcia, who was previously at the builders Keld development in Barrowford, moves to Nothstone’s Horwich development as sales executive in what is an exciting time asthe first phase of next-generation new and larger house typesdesigned to redefine modern living has been launched. With two four-bedroom show homes now open to the public to view, and the ability to buy off plan on this much anticipated new development, Raul is looking forward to welcoming potential purchasers to the scheme on Victoria Road.

Commenting on the appointment, Anita Jolley, Sales and Marketing Director at Northstone said: “We’re delighted to have Raul on board at Cynefin; he brings with him over 20 years of experience, not only of selling homes but also of the region. His local knowledge is second to none and he will certainly be able to help potential purchasers understand whatmodern suburban living at Cynefin will offer them.

“Northstone’s offering at Cynefin features fantastic new home designs, providing even more space, flexibility and some with amazing roof top terraces which Raul can’t wait to reveal so people can experience our next generation homes.

“I’d encourage anyone considering buying a home at Cynefin in Horwich to get in touch with Raul, he is an expert at taking families through the buying process and perfectly placed to answer any questions you may have about our unique homes, the development or the area.”

No pre-booked appointment is necessary so visitors can simply drop by and have the opportunity to explore the beautifully designed show homes, meet Raul, use the interactive site map and discover the features that make these homes and community being created stand out, from open-plan living areas to eco-conscious building materials and future-proofed layouts.

Prices in this phase of the development start from £320,000 to £685,000 on a choice of 3,4 and 5-bedroom homes.

Raul added: “People and property are two of my favouritethings and being able to marry the two together and help people buy their next home is a real joy. From day one, I do everything in my power to make the process an enjoyable and well-informed one for my clients.”

For more information visit www.northstone.co.uk