New electric vehicle charge points installed across Rossendale

Rossendale Borough Council (RBC) has completed the installation of 30 new Electric Vehicle (EV) charging points across multiple car parks in Rossendale.

As part of the Council’s commitment to a cleaner, greener Borough, the EV charge points became fully operational on November 15 to serve residents, EV drivers, and visitors.

The charge points were officially opened by rugby star Martin Offiah MBE, a Brand Ambassador for Connected Kerb a leader in EV charging solutions, who partnered with RBC to deliver this £318k initiative. The project was made possible through funding provided by the Department of Transport and additional advice from the Energy Saving Trust.

Martin, an early adopter of EV said: "I'm thrilled to see Rossendale leading the way in sustainable transport. As an EV driver myself, I know how important it is to have convenient charging options. These new charge points will not only help reduce emissions and improve air quality, but they will also contribute to a more sustainable and vibrant community. By making it easier for people to switch to electric vehicles, we can create a cleaner, healthier, and more prosperous future for generations to come”

Most of the new charging points have the ability to charge two EVs, offering drivers a total of 52 charging bays located at the following locations: Waterfoot – Bacup Road Car Park and Cowpe Road Car Park Bacup – Bank Street Car Park Haslingden – Parkinson Street Car Park, Salem Street Car Park and John Street Car Park.

Kwabena Poku Climate Change Programme Officer at RBC said: “This is a significant step forward in our journey towards a greener and more sustainable Rossendale. By investing in EV charging infrastructure, we are making it easier for our residents to switch to electric vehicles and reduce their carbon footprint”

Council Leader Alyson Barnes said: "This is a major milestone in our efforts to create a greener, more sustainable borough. We’re proud to offer residents and visitors a robust and accessible EV charging network.

“Through our partnership with Connected Kerb and generous support from the Department for Transport and the Energy Saving Trust, we’ve been able to implement this vital infrastructure. We encourage everyone who owns or is considering an EV to take advantage of these new facilities."

Chris Pateman-Jones, CEO of Connected Kerb, said: “Enabling a full switch to electric vehicles means providing reliable, affordable, and convenient charging infrastructure for everyone – including residents with no access to off-street parking to charge at home.

“It’s really important that the UK builds a strong public charging network outside major cities, particularly in the North so I am thrilled that Rossendale Borough Council have chosen to work with Connected Kerb to help them bring sustainable mobility to their residents.”

All EV charging bays are now available for public use, and they are designed to be accessible and convenient for EV users, ensuring a seamless experience for drivers across the Borough.

For more information on the new charging points, their locations, and how to use them, please visit https://bit.ly/findchargingpoint https://bit.ly/RBCConnectedKerb