New Co-op store set to launch this week between Bamber Bridge and Walton Le Dale

Co-op launches its newest store this week (Friday, 26 July) located on Chorley Road between Bamber Bridge and Walton le Dale.

The new 2,500 sq ft convenience store has created 16 local jobs, and serves-up a Costa Coffee Express and in-store bakery alongside a focus on fresh, chilled and healthy produce; meal ideas and everyday essentials; food-to-go and meal deals; Fairtrade products, flowers, chilled beers and award-winning wines; ready meals, pizzas and, free-from, vegan and plant-based products.

The online home delivery of groceries is set to be introduced shortly after launch via Deliveroo; Just Eat and Uber Eats - where groceries are picked fresh in the local store and delivered quickly and conveniently in the community.

There is also customer car parking – including a charging point for an electric vehicle.

Parcel collection services are available through an InPost Locker, while an ATM to provides access to cash in the community.

Co-op is committed to supporting UK farmers, growers and suppliers, with all of its fresh and frozen meat and poultry, including in its ready meals, pies and freshly prepared sandwiches, 100% British.

A soft plastic recycle unit is available in store to enable the community to recycle ‘soft plastics’ including: crisp packets and bread bags, lids from ready meals and yogurt pots, biscuit wrappers and, pet food pouches - ensuring all Co-op’s own food packaging is recyclable either through local authority kerbside collections, or the in-store recycling unit.

Graham Warnock, Co-op Store Manager, said: “The whole team is delighted to have the opportunity to launch Co-op’s newest store - we are looking forward to welcoming our members and customers into their brand-new Co-op. Our aim is to operate at the heart of local life, and we have worked to develop the range, choice and added services to create a compelling offer to serve our community, conveniently.”

Co-op is one of the world’s largest consumer-owned co-operatives, with its history dating back 180 years. Its Member-owners own the business and play an intrinsic part in the governance of the organisation, enjoying a wide number of benefits including member-only price savings across everyday essentials, and personalised offers via the Co-op Membership app.

With a focus on delivering value, member price savings across a wide range of everyday essentials ensure the people who own Co-op – its member-owners - benefit every time they shop. More information about the benefits of Co-op Membership is available by visiting www.coop.co.uk/membership

The new store opens between 7am-10pm daily.