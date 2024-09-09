New charity helps young hospital patients stay focused on the positive

New national charity Wonder Wards has awarded a grant of £1,375 to the charity team at Lancashire Teaching Hospitals for its Children’s Fund to help it buy and install another LED picture ceiling panel on the Children’s Ward at the Royal Preston Hospital.

The charity team wants the new panel for the ward’s treatment room, having just kitted out seven of the ward’s bays with LED picture ceiling panels at a cost of £30,000.

Rebecca Arestidou, the team’s Trust, Grant, Fundraising Impact & Project Officer, explained: “LED picture ceiling panels have been proven to reduce anxiety and pain during clinical procedures by distracting children, who can sometimes become distressed. They give young patients something positive to focus on, helping to create a calm and tranquil environment and a better treatment experience all round.

“Our bay panels were bought and fitted as a Children’s Fund gift by construction company DD Porter, which had been working at the Royal Preston Hospital, and now this new grant from Wonder Wards puts us well on our way towards being able to afford this further panel for the treatment room. We are very grateful to Wonder Wards and its founder Leigh Gilles, who drove up from the charity’s base in Wiltshire to personally present us with the grant.”

Wonder Wards' Leigh Gilles presents Rebecca (centre) and ward manager Amelia Conway with the grant

To find out more, become involved or make a donation to the Children’s Fund, go to www.lthcharity.org.uk/childrensappeal

Wonder Wards is a Charitable Incorporated Organisation that aims to improve the quality of life for children and young people suffering from life-limiting conditions.

This is achieved by providing grants to children’s hospitals and hospices; granting wishes to the children; and financially supporting the families of those children and young people suffering from life-limiting conditions. To find out more, visit www.wonderwards.org.uk