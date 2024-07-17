New business support community launches in Tarleton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

YAB is thrilled to announce the launch of YAB Tarleton, an innovative business support community designed to help local business leaders thrive. The inaugural session will take place on Friday, 19th July at 9:00 AM at The Cock & Bottle Pub & Dining Tarleton, 70 Church Rd, Tarleton, Preston, PR4 6UP.

YAB is not your typical business networking group. It’s a dynamic community where business owners and leaders come together to solve each other’s challenges, share insights, and foster genuine connections. This is a unique opportunity to experience the power of peer-to-peer problem-solving and discover new strategies for personal and professional growth.

Keith McMurtrie, the new community host for YAB Tarleton, expressed his excitement about bringing YAB to Tarleton: "I'm passionate about creating a supportive environment where local business leaders can collaborate, innovate, and grow together. YAB Tarleton is designed to provide practical solutions and valuable support to help businesses overcome obstacles and achieve their goals."

YAB sessions are structured to maximise engagement and value. Each meeting includes interactive problem-solving, where members can present their business challenges and receive actionable advice from peers. This collaborative approach not only helps businesses tackle their immediate issues but also builds a strong, supportive community.

With only 30 seats available, the launch session is expected to fill up quickly. This is a unique opportunity for local business owners and leaders to experience YAB for free and see firsthand how it can transform their business.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to be part of something transformative. Secure your free guest pass for the YAB Tarleton launch session (or for a future session) by clicking the link below and registering your interest today. Experience the benefits of being part of a community that truly supports your growth and success.

For more information about YAB Tarleton and to secure your spot, please contact Keith McMurtrie at [email protected] or 07973 754477.