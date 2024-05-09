New apartments set to open in Preston in July

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Property management and development company, The Nurtur Group will open its first serviced apartments offering in Preston on 1st July, incorporating the historic The Unicorn pub site.

Located on North Road, City Studios Preston comprises of 133 apartments and incorporates the historic Unicorn pub site.

A fusion of hotel and apartment living, guests will enjoy a blend of short to medium-term stays in full-furnished studios with a full team of staff based onsite.

The new site is set to be popular with business and leisure guests alike, featuring an external courtyard to relax, meeting rooms perfect for conference calls, and break out spaces to unwind with friends and refreshments.

City Studios Preston

Managing Director, Mark Robinson said: “The whole team is really looking forward to welcoming our first guests to City Studios in a few weeks.

“Meticulous detail has gone into each stage of its planning, executing a development that offers the high levels of service expected from a hotel, with the freedom and comfort of a beautifully presented studio apartment.”

Each studio offers guests an ensuite bathroom, double bed, fully furnished kitchen, dining space, and a lounge area with smart TV.

Bookings are already open for City Studios Preston, with July and August 2024 guests receiving an exclusive 10% discount on their stay.

City Studios is located just a 10 minute walk from Moor Park, the location for the highly anticipated music festival coming to Preston this September, Radio 2 In The Park.